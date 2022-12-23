Friday December 23rd Local Sports

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Joe Labas is ready for the challenge of the Music City Bowl. With Spencer Petras injured and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, Labas goes from third string to the starting quarterback for the New Year’s Eve game against Kentucky.

Labas admits it was a bit of surprise when he found out he would be the starter.

Labas says Petras is helping him prepare for the game.

Kickoff for the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell believes changes on his coaching staff will help return the program to its winning ways. Campbell fired offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength coach Dave Andrews after a 4-8 season, their worst since 2016.

Campbell says it is about finding ways to win the close games.

Despite the frustrating season, Campbell believes things are in place to get better.

Campbell promoted Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator.

2022-23 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

School Record Last Week

1 Algona Bishop Garrigan 9-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 5-0 2

3 North Linn 9-0 3

4 Remsen-St. Mary’s 7-0 4

5 Westwood 9-0 5

6 Woodbine 7-0 6

7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 9-0 10

8 Central Elkader 7-0 9

9 West Fork 6-0 11

10 Burlington Notre Dame 7-0 12

11 Winfield-Mount Union 10-0 13

12 North Mahaska 9-1 14

13 Riceville 8-1 15

14 Stanton 7-1 7

15 Martensdale-St. Marys 8-2 8

Class 2A

School Record Last Week

1 Dike-New Hartford 9-0 1

2 Central Lyon 7-0 2

3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 6-1 3

4 Treynor 10-0 4

5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-0 5

6 Cascade 8-0 6

7 Iowa City Regina 10-1 7

8 Pocahontas Area 5-1 8

9 Underwood 7-2 9

10 West Monona 6-0 10

11 South Hamilton 7-1 15

12 West Burlington 7-1 13

13 Mediapolis 6-1 14

14 Aplington-Parkersburg 6-1 11

15 Panorama 8-1 12

Class 3A

School Record Last Week

1 Estherville-Lincoln Central 7-0 1

2 Benton Community 9-1 3

3 Unity Christian 5-1 4

4 Solon 7-1 6

5 West Marshall 8-1 2

6 Center Point-Urbana 7-4 7

7 Cherokee 4-1 8

8 Des Moines Christian 7-2 12

9 Osage 6-1 5

10 Vinton-Shellsburg 6-4 9

11 Mount Vernon 5-4 10

12 Dubuque Wahlert 6-3 11

13 Roland-Story 6-1 14

14 Monticello 8-1 NR

15 Harlan 6-2 NR

Dropped Out: West Liberty (14), West Lyon (15)

Class 4A

School Record Last Week

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-1 1

2 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 2

3 Ballard 7-1 4

4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 5-2 5

5 North Polk 6-2 3

6 Decorah 8-2 6

7 Indianola 5-2 9

8 Clear Creek-Amana 6-2 7

9 Carlisle 7-2 8

10 Central DeWitt 6-1 12

11 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 13

12 Gilbert 5-3 14

13 Winterset 5-3 11

14 Glenwood 6-2 NR

15 Marion 5-4 15

Dropped Out: Lewis Central (10)

Class 5A

School Record Last Week

1 Waterloo West 8-0 1

2 Johnston 10-0 2

3 Pleasant Valley 8-0 3

4 West Des Moines Valley 6-3 5

5 Southeast Polk 8-1 4

6 Ankeny Centennial 8-3 8

7 Waukee Northwest 4-3 9

8 Davenport North 8-1 10

9 Dowling Catholic 5-4 11

10 Ankeny 5-4 7

11 Iowa City West 6-2 6

12 Iowa City Liberty 6-3 13

13 Des Moines North 8-1 14

14 Sioux City East 6-1 15

15 Linn-Mar 7-3 NR

Dropped Out: Waukee (12)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild’s six-game winning streak. Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Wild forward Mason Shaw was assessed a major penalty and ejected for kneeing Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov in the second period.