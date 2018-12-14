Friday December 14th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City at Southeast Polk — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Northern Iowa — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Northern Iowa — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake split their duals as part of a North Central Conference triangular last night at home. In the opener, Webster City and Clear Lake split the dual with each winning seven matches, but the Lynx used six pins and a forfeit to down the Lions 44-32. Webster City lost to Clear Lake 43-31 in their own Dick Kennedy Duals last Saturday. The Lions’ highlight win of the dual was at 113 pounds with #8 Sam Nelson beating #8 at 106 pounds Camron Phetxoumphone 7-5. Clear Lake cruised in their other dual, 60-16 over Algona, using five pins and four forfeits. Winning by fall for the Lions were Braxton Doebel at 152, Thomas Gansen at 160, Kade Hambly at 220, Sam Nelson at 113, and Conner Morey at 120. Clear Lake heads to the Battle of Waterloo this weekend. In the other dual, Webster City beat Algona 52-24.

WEST DES MOINES — 5th-ranked Valley won 11 of 14 matches to beat 6th-ranked Mason City 64-13 in West Des Moines last night. The Mohawk wins came from Cooper Wiemann at 113, who picked up a 6-2 decision over Dylan Fallacaro; top-ranked Cullan Schriever at 120 with a 28-second pin of Aidan Feldman; and second-ranked Colby Schriever at 138 who picked up a 15-5 major decision over Jackson Lukehart. Newly top-ranked Troy Monahan at 285 was pinned by 3rd-ranked Beau Lombardi in 3:18. Mason City heads to the Battle of Waterloo this weekend.

@ North Butler-Clarksville

North Butler-Clarksville 37, Belmond-Klemme 36

North Butler-Clarksville 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18

North Butler-Clarksville 60, Rockford 9

Belmond-Klemme 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

Belmond-Klemme 66, Rockford 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Rockford 6

WATERLOO — Six area teams will compete this weekend in the 32-team “Battle of Waterloo” wrestling tournament at Young Arena. Looking at the area teams’ first round matches today:

== Bracket A at 9:00 AM — Osage vs. Nashua-Plainfield

== Bracket B at 9:00 AM — Charles City vs. Lisbon

== Bracket C at 4:00 PM — Clear Lake vs. Davenport Assumption, Lake Mills vs. Linn-Mar

== Bracket D at 4:00 PM — Mason City High vs. Denver

Teams will be re-seeded on Saturday in brackets based on their placement from Friday’s competition.

DES MOINES — The final Hy-Vee Classic tips off Saturday afternoon in Wells Fargo Arena as Drake plays Iowa State. The Cyclones enter with a record of 8-2 and coach Steve Prohm wants his team to build momentum for the start of Big-12 play.



This will be the 175th meeting in the series and it may the last. Prohm is keeping the door open for future games but there have been no discussions.

Drake is 6-1 under first year coach Darian DeVries and Prohm says the Bulldogs’ three point shooting is a concern.

DeVries says the Bulldogs will find out how good they are.

DeVries says the Cyclones’ versatility is a concern.

The nightcap finds 22nd ranked Iowa against UNI. Iowa officials announced this summer this would be the final Hy-Vee Classic, in part because the Big Ten has gone to a 20-game schedule. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

McCaffery says the key against the Panthers is executing in the half court.

Both teams rely heavily on home grown talent. They combine for nearly 20 Iowans on the two rosters.

The Panthers are 4-5 and coach Ben Jacobson says transition defense is a key against the Hawkeyes.

Jacobson says on offense the Hawkeyes have a good inside-outside combination.

You can hear the Iowa-UNI game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock Saturday evening with tipoff scheduled for 6 o’clock.

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI women return from final exams with a Sunday visit to 16th ranked Iowa. The Panthers enter the game having won four of their last five but must find a way to slow down Hawkeye senior Megan Gustafson, who averages better than 24 points and 12 rebounds.

That’s UNI coach Tanya Warren who says the Hawkeyes surround Gustafson with capable scorers.

Tipoff on Sunday is scheduled for 2 o’clock, with the pre-game at 1:45 on KGLO

AMES — The Iowa State and Drake women collide Sunday in Hilton Coliseum. Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly.

Fennelly says this will be a good test with the Big-12 race approaching.

Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk says the in-state games help promote the sport.

The key for Drake is defending ISU star Bridget Carleton.

Tipoff on Sunday in Ames is scheduled for noon.

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings are out from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 5-0 1

2 West Hancock 8-0 2

3 Montezuma 7-1 3

4 Seymour 6-0 4

5 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 7

6 AGWSR 4-1 9

7 Janesville 5-1 6

8 Clarksville 6-1 11

9 CAM 5-1 4

10 North Mahaska 5-2 8

11 Colo-Nesco 4-1 10

12 Marquette Catholic 8-2 12

13 Glidden-Ralston 4-0 15

14 Kingsley-Pierson 6-1 13

15 Kee 5-1 NR

Dropped Out: Westwood (14)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 6-0 1

2 Treynor 5-0 2

3 Central Decatur 5-0 3

4 Cherokee 8-0 4

5 South Central Calhoun 8-0 5

6 Panorama 5-0 6

7 Bellevue 6-0 7

8 Cascade 4-1 8

9 North Linn 7-0 10

10 Van Buren 6-1 11

11 Aplington-Parkersburg 6-0 NR

12 Dike-New Hartford 3-2 9

13 Martensdale-St. Marys 8-0 13

14 West Branch 6-1 NR

15 Van Meter 5-1 15

Dropped Out: Mediapolis (12), Jesup (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 6-1 1

2 Clear Lake 5-0 2

3 Osage 4-0 3

4 Center Point-Urbana 5-1 5

5 Algona 5-0 6

6 Waukon 4-0 7

7 Red Oak 3-2 4

8 Central Lee 7-1 12

9 Des Moines Christian 5-2 14

10 Okoboji 7-1 9

11 Roland-Story 4-2 8

12 Shenandoah 5-2 10

13 Crestwood 4-2 11

14 Iowa Falls-Alden 6-1 13

15 Mid-Prairie 6-0 NR

Dropped Out: Carroll (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 6-0 1

2 Mason City 5-1 3

3 North Scott 6-1 2

4 Grinnell 5-0 4

5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-0 5

6 Western Dubuque 4-3 8

7 Bishop Heelan 4-0 9

8 Lewis Central 5-0 10

9 LeMars 4-1 6

10 Boone 5-2 7

11 Knoxville 6-0 11

12 Central DeWitt 6-0 13

13 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 14

14 ADM 6-1 NR

15 Ballard 5-1 NR

Dropped Out: Fairfield (11), Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 4-0 2

2 West Des Moines Valley 6-1 1

3 Johnston 7-1 3

4 Waukee 4-1 4

5 Cedar Falls 6-0 5

6 Dowling Catholic 4-2 7

7 Southeast Polk 6-1 8

8 Iowa City West 4-1 6

9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 9

10 Ankeny Centennial 5-2 10

11 Cedar Rapids Washington 5-0 11

12 Pleasant Valley 7-0 12

13 Des Moines East 4-3 13

14 Ames 4-3 14

15 Bettendorf 7-0 NR

Dropped Out: Ankeny (15)

— boys basketball from Thursday

Forest City 50, Algona 48

