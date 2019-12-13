Friday December 13th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
AMES — Iowa ambushed Iowa State for its first win in Ames since 2003. Luka Garza led five Hawkeyes in double figures with 21 points as Iowa never trailed in an 84-68 win. Jordan Bohannon had 12 points and after the final buzzer signed his shoes and left them at the free throw line for former Cyclone star Georges Niang and the ISU students.
The Hawkeyes led by as many as 25 points in the second half as they improve to 8-3.
Bohannon has a decision to make. He can redshirt and return next season if he does not play another game.
Iowa State shot just 34 percent, including two of 12 from three point range, in the opening half against Iowa’s switching defenses. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones struggled against Iowa’s zone.
ISU rallied to within seven early in the second half but that is as close as they would get in falling to 6-4.
The Hawkeyes are off until Saturday December 21st when they play Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago. Iowa State is off until December 22nd when they host Purdue-Fort Wayne.
PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Grand Canyon 82-58 on Thursday night.
Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa (10-1), which won its fourth straight game. Austin Phyfe added 13 points. Spencer Haldeman had 12 points for the visitors.
Lorenzo Jenkins had 15 points for the Antelopes (4-8). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Isiah Brown had 10 points.
Northern Iowa takes on Marshall at home on Dec. 22. Grand Canyon faces New Mexico on the road on Tuesday.
— high school boys basketball last night
Algona 61, Forest City 24
2019 THIRD Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 12, 2019
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 5-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 3-0 2
3 Sigourney 4-0 3
4 North Mahaska 3-2 5
5 Marquette Catholic 4-1 4
6 Clarksville 3-0 7
7 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 8
8 East Buchanan 5-1 9
9 MMCRU 2-0 11
10 Saint Ansgar 2-1 13
11 Kingsley-Pierson 3-1 6
12 Springville 4-0 12
13 Lynnville-Sully 4-1 10
14 Burlington Notre Dame 3-0 14
15 Exira-EHK 3-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 4-0 1
2 North Linn 4-0 2
3 West Hancock 4-0 3
4 Van Buren County 5-1 6
5 West Branch 4-1 8
6 Osage 2-1 4
7 MFL-Mar-Mac 4-2 9
8 Hudson 5-0 NR
9 Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1 5
10 Mount Ayr 3-1 10
11 AHSTW 5-0 11
12 Mediapolis 4-0 13
13 Maquoketa Valley 5-0 13
14 Logan-Magnolia 5-0 14
15 Emmetsburg 3-1 15
Dropped Out: West Sioux (7)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 3-2 2
2 Clear Lake 4-0 4
3 Red Oak 4-0 5
4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 1-2 1
5 Roland-Story 5-0 6
6 Crestwood 5-1 7
7 Dike-New Hartford 3-1 3
8 Okoboji 4-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 4-1 11
10 Cherokee 3-1 NR
11 Des Moines Christian 5-1 NR
12 Unity Christian 1-1 9
13 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1 13
14 Algona 2-1 14
15 West Liberty 3-0 NR
Dropped Out: Monticello (9), Spirit Lake (12), Waukon (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 5-0 1
2 Marion 3-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 3-0 3
4 Glenwood 5-0 4
5 Gilbert 4-2 5
6 Ballard 3-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2 10
8 Mason City 4-1 8
9 Lewis Central 2-1 9
10 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 7
11 Central DeWitt 5-0 11
12 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2 13
13 Maquoketa 4-1 12
14 Bondurant-Farrar 4-0 14
15 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 NR
Dropped Out: Carlisle (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 2-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 5-0 5
3 Dowling Catholic 4-1 2
4 Johnston 4-1 4
5 Cedar Falls 3-1 3
6 Urbandale 5-0 7
7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0 9
8 Waukee 3-1 6
9 Ames 3-2 15
10 Iowa City West 2-1 10
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3 11
12 West Des Moines Valley 2-3 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 2-2 8
14 Waterloo West 3-1 13
15 Sioux City East 3-0 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)
CLARION — Clear Lake split their North Central Conference duals at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the opener, the Cowboys won seven of their eight matches by pin or forfeit in a 45-31 win over the Lions. Clear Lake bounced back and beat St. Edmond in the second dual 60-21. Sam Nelson at 126 and Thomas Gansen at 170 both had two wins in contested matches for the Lions. Clear Lake heads to the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament on Saturday. In the other dual, it was Clarion-Goldfield-Dows beating St. Edmond 72-9.
MASON CITY — Mason City High used four pins and five forfeit wins to beat Des Moines Roosevelt 54-24 at home last night. In contested matches, Jace Rhodes at 120, Cooper Wiemann at 138, Colby Schriever at 145 and Aidan Colby at 170 all picked up pins. Mason City travels to Johnston for a tournament on Saturday.
— wrestling Thursday night
@ West Hancock
Osage 55, West Hancock 18
Osage 41, Forest City 21
Osage 76, Newman 6
Forest City 66, Newman 10
Forest City 48, West Hancock 24
West Hancock 48, Newman 19
@ Nashua-Plainfield
Nashua-Plainfield 67, West Fork 12
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Eagle Grove 24
Nashua-Plainfield 54, Northwood-Kensett 21
Eagle Grove 45, West Fork 30
Eagle Grove 43, Northwood-Kensett 26
Northwood-Kensett 54, West Fork 18
@ Lake Mills
Lake Mills 52, Central Springs 22
Lake Mills 76, North Union 6
Lake Mills 75, St. Ansgar 6
Central Springs 66, North Union 9
Central Springs 65, St. Ansgar 6
St. Ansgar 48, North Union 24