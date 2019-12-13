      Breaking News
Ribbon cut on Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena (AUDIO)

Friday December 13th KGLO Morning News

Dec 13, 2019 @ 7:29am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday December 13th

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar