Friday December 11th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
— FRIDAY
== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Iowa State — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow
— SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30
— SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Northern Illinois — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 1:00
IOWA CITY — Iowa kicker Keith Duncan says it is time to move on. The All-American will be one of 22 seniors honored prior to Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. Because of NCAA rules regarding the pandemic, Duncan could return for a sixth year.
Duncan hopes to land a job in the NFL. A finalist for the Lou Groza Award last year, Duncan is 12 of 16 in field goal attempts this season.
Senior linebacker Nick Niemann does not plan on taking advantage of the extra year.
Niemann watched his older brother Ben play for the Hawkeyes and now his father, Jay, is a member of the coaching staff.
Iowa and Wisconsin face each other at 2:30 Saturday afternoon, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
— high school girls basketball last night
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55, North Butler 29
#2/1A Bishop Garrigan 66, #1/1A Newell-Fonda 45
— high school boys basketball last night
Algona 64, Forest City 50
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, North Butler 35
2020 THIRD Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, December 10, 2020
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 4-0 1
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 2
3 St. Ansgar 3-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 4-0 4
5 MMCRU 3-0 5
6 Springville 3-0 6
7 Exira-EHK 3-0 7
8 Collins-Maxwell 6-0 8
9 Montezuma 4-1 10
10 CAM 4-0 13
11 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 8
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 12
13 Turkey Valley 2-2 11
14 Winfield-Mount Union 5-0 NR
15 Logan-Magnolia 2-1 NR
Dropped Out: Burlington-Notre Dame (14); Stanton (15)
Class 2A
1 West Branch 3-0 1
2 Maquoketa Valley 3-0 2
3 South Central Calhoun 5-0 3
4 North Linn 3-0 4
5 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 5
6 West Monona 4-0 6
7 Nodaway Valley 3-0 7
8 West Hancock 3-0 9
9 AHSTW 3-1 10
10 Grundy Center 2-0 11
11 Denver 1-2 8
12 Jesup 4-0 13
13 Treynor 4-1 14
14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-0 NR
15 Central Lyon 2-1 12
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)
Class 3A
1 Des Moines Christian 5-0 1
2 West Liberty 0-0 2
3 Cherokee 4-0 3
4 Clear Lake 4-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 2-1 5
6 Panorama 4-0 6
7 Unity Christian 4-1 7
8 Davenport Assumption 1-2 8
9 Roland-Story 1-1 9
10 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4-0 12
11 Osage 2-1 10
12 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0 NR
13 West Lyon 1-1 15
14 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1-1 11
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13), Solon (14)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 2-0 1
2 Gilbert 3-0 2
3 Ballard 5-0 3
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4
5 Central DeWitt 4-0 5
6 North Scott 1-0 6
7 Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 NR
8 Grinnell 1-0 10
9 Denison-Schleswig 3-1 9
10 Harlan 4-0 11
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 12
12 Creston 4-1 13
13 Bondurant-Farrar 7
14 Clear Creek-Amana 1-1 2-0 14
15 Keokuk 0-0 15
Dropped Out: Xavier (8)
Class 5A
1 Waterloo West 1-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 1-0 2
3 Johnston 0-0 3
4 Waukee 0-0 4
5 Iowa City West 0-0 5
6 Cedar Falls 2-0 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 7
8 Iowa City High 0-0 8
9 Davenport North 0-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10
11 Ames 0-0 11
12 Muscatine 0-0 12
13 Dowling Catholic 0-0 13
14 West Des Moines Valley 0-0 14
15 Indianola 3-1 15
Dropped Out: None
— high school wrestling from Thursday night
@ Clear Lake
Algona 62, Clear Lake 18
Algona 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 12
Clear Lake 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
@ Osage
Osage 69, Forest City 9
Osage 84, Newman 0
Osage 53, West Hancock 17
West Hancock 48, Forest City 28
West Hancock 60, Newman 12
Forest City 57, Newman 12
@ West Fork
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Northwood-Kensett 18
Nashua-Plainfield 65, West Fork 12
Northwood-Kensett 30, West Fork 21
@ North Union
Lake Mills 54, Central Springs 15
Lake Mills 78, North Union 6
Lake Mills 63, St. Ansgar 18
Central Springs 57, North Union 24
Central Springs 54, St. Ansgar 27
St. Ansgar 45, North Union 30
@ Humboldt
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36, Humboldt 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, St. Edmond 7
Humboldt 72, St. Edmond 9
Charles City 47, Oelwein 24