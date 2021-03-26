      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — two new deaths, active case count in north-central Iowa slightly on the rise

Mar 26, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa has been slowly rising over the past week.

In the 48 hours between midday Wednesday and midday today, 53 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our ten-county listening area, 26 more people have recovered, while two new deaths were reported, one each in Mitchell and Wright counties. That brings the listening area’s death total during the pandemic up to 383.

The listening area’s active case count as of midday today was 1689, up from 1663 on Wednesday and 1675 last Friday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Wednesday and today while six more people have recovered. The active case count is at 485, where it was last Friday and up from 478 on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is currently at five, the same as it was on Wednesday and down from eight on Thursday. No patients are currently in an intensive care unit. 

 

(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7
Mitchell 41 38 3 1
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 33 27 6 1
Area Total 383 325 58 2

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5454 13
Butler 1698 3
Floyd 1675 3
Franklin 1205 2
Hancock 1498 4
Kossuth 2173 15
Mitchell 1347 5
Winnebago 1430 3
Worth 716 2
Wright 1829 3
Area Total 19025 53

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4884 6
Butler 1540 1
Floyd 1428 3
Franklin 1063 0
Hancock 1340 1
Kossuth 1919 6
Mitchell 1166 4
Winnebago 1259 3
Worth 651 1
Wright 1703 1
Area Total 16953 26

 

 

Active Cases 3/26/21 3/24/21 3/19/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Wednesday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 485 478 485 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 126 124 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 206 206 205 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 121 118 123 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 125 122 122 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 196 187 185 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 140 140 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 140 140 141 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 57 56 57 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 93 92 95 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1689 1663 1675 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

Hospitalized Friday Thursday Wednesday
Total 5 8 5
ICU 0 0 0
Ventilator 0 0 0
Admitted last 24 hours 0 3
