Friday COVID update — two new deaths, active case count in north-central Iowa slightly on the rise
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa has been slowly rising over the past week.
In the 48 hours between midday Wednesday and midday today, 53 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our ten-county listening area, 26 more people have recovered, while two new deaths were reported, one each in Mitchell and Wright counties. That brings the listening area’s death total during the pandemic up to 383.
The listening area’s active case count as of midday today was 1689, up from 1663 on Wednesday and 1675 last Friday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Wednesday and today while six more people have recovered. The active case count is at 485, where it was last Friday and up from 478 on Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is currently at five, the same as it was on Wednesday and down from eight on Thursday. No patients are currently in an intensive care unit.
(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|1
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|33
|27
|6
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|383
|325
|58
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5454
|13
|Butler
|1698
|3
|Floyd
|1675
|3
|Franklin
|1205
|2
|Hancock
|1498
|4
|Kossuth
|2173
|15
|Mitchell
|1347
|5
|Winnebago
|1430
|3
|Worth
|716
|2
|Wright
|1829
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19025
|53
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4884
|6
|Butler
|1540
|1
|Floyd
|1428
|3
|Franklin
|1063
|0
|Hancock
|1340
|1
|Kossuth
|1919
|6
|Mitchell
|1166
|4
|Winnebago
|1259
|3
|Worth
|651
|1
|Wright
|1703
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16953
|26
|Active Cases
|3/26/21
|3/24/21
|3/19/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Wednesday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|485
|478
|485
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|126
|124
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|206
|206
|205
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|121
|118
|123
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|125
|122
|122
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|196
|187
|185
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|140
|140
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|140
|140
|141
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|57
|56
|57
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|93
|92
|95
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1689
|1663
|1675
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Friday
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Total
|5
|8
|5
|ICU
|0
|0
|0
|Ventilator
|0
|0
|0
|Admitted last 24 hours
|0
|3
|