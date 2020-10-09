Friday COVID update — two more from listening area dead, hospitalizations hit all-time high for third straight day
DES MOINES — Two more people from our listening area are dead due to COVID-19. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data, single deaths were recorded in Floyd and Winnebago counties. It brings the listening area’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 71 — 23 of those in Cerro Gordo, 18 in Franklin, 15 in Winnebago, nine in Floyd, three in Hancock, two in Butler and one in Wright.
48 new cases were reported in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 76 more people have been listed as fully recovered. The number of active cases this morning was 767, down from 798 on Thursday morning. The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is 7.9%, up from 7.5% on Thursday.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 14 more deaths were recorded for a total now of 1433; 1188 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed for a pandemic total of 97,041; 874 more people have recovered for a total now of 75,041.
— The state’s coronavirus website shows 461 Covid patients were being treated in an Iowa hospital Thursday night. That’s 30 percent more than a month ago and the third day in a row that Iowa has set a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations.
Suresh Gunasekaren, the CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, spoke with KCRG Television about the latest statistics. Iowa hospitals are treating more patients, but he notes fewer are in intensive care compared to earlier in the pandemic. “Many physicians around the state are very good at managing Covid patients at home, so they have a higher level of care before they even come ito the hospital,” he says, “and so I think that a lot of these strategies are allowing us to more successfully treat Covid patients.”
University of Iowa Hospitals served as a test site for remdesivir, one of the therapies now available for Covid patients. A new study released Thursday found the medication cut recovery time for Covid patients by five days. It’s one of the drugs prescribed to President Trump.
— There are currently 27 people hospitalized in our listening area: eight in Cerro Gordo; five in Kossuth; three each in Floyd, Hancock and Winnebago; two each in Butler and Franklin; and one in Wright.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|9
|1
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|3
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|15
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|71
|
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1169
|11
|Butler
|308
|4
|Floyd
|388
|
|Franklin
|360
|1
|Hancock
|239
|8
|Kossuth
|359
|12
|Mitchell
|204
|
|Winnebago
|359
|8
|Worth
|117
|
|Wright
|640
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4143
|48
|
|
|Active Cases 10/2/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|203
|200
|192
|Butler
|33
|21
|20
|Floyd
|32
|49
|48
|Franklin
|19
|19
|18
|Hancock
|30
|22
|21
|Kossuth
|177
|169
|161
|Mitchell
|40
|66
|69
|Winnebago
|120
|122
|119
|Worth
|21
|28
|27
|Wright
|92
|70
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|767
|766
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|943
|24
|Butler
|273
|6
|Floyd
|347
|15
|Franklin
|323
|
|Hancock
|206
|5
|Kossuth
|182
|15
|Mitchell
|164
|3
|Winnebago
|224
|5
|Worth
|96
|1
|Wright
|547
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3305
|76
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|7.2
|Butler
|6.9
|Floyd
|8.1
|Franklin
|3.3
|Hancock
|9.4
|Kossuth
|12.3
|Mitchell
|3.2
|Winnebago
|9.9
|Worth
|3.9
|Wright
|10.6
|
|
|Area Average
|7.9
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|8
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|2
|Hancock
|3
|Kossuth
|5
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|3
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|27