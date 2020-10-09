      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — two more from listening area dead, hospitalizations hit all-time high for third straight day

Oct 9, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Two more people from our listening area are dead due to COVID-19. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data, single deaths were recorded in Floyd and Winnebago counties. It brings the listening area’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 71 — 23 of those in Cerro Gordo, 18 in Franklin, 15 in Winnebago, nine in Floyd, three in Hancock, two in Butler and one in Wright.

48 new cases were reported in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 76 more people have been listed as fully recovered. The number of active cases this morning was 767, down from 798 on Thursday morning. The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is 7.9%, up from 7.5% on Thursday.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 14 more deaths were recorded for a total now of 1433; 1188 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed for a pandemic total of 97,041; 874 more people have recovered for a total now of 75,041.

 

— The state’s coronavirus website shows 461 Covid patients were being treated in an Iowa hospital Thursday night. That’s 30 percent more than a month ago and the third day in a row that Iowa has set a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations.

Suresh Gunasekaren,  the CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, spoke with KCRG Television about the latest statistics. Iowa hospitals are treating more patients, but he notes fewer are in intensive care compared to earlier in the pandemic.  “Many physicians around the state are very good at managing Covid patients at home, so they have a higher level of care before they even come ito the hospital,” he says, “and so I think that a lot of these strategies are allowing us to more successfully treat Covid patients.”

University of Iowa Hospitals served as a test site for remdesivir, one of the therapies now available for Covid patients. A new study released Thursday found the medication cut recovery time for Covid patients by five days. It’s one of the drugs prescribed to President Trump.


— There are currently 27 people hospitalized in our listening area: eight in Cerro Gordo; five in Kossuth; three each in Floyd, Hancock and Winnebago; two each in Butler and Franklin; and one in Wright. 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 9 1
Franklin 18
Hancock 3
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 15 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 71

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1169 11
Butler 308 4
Floyd 388
Franklin 360 1
Hancock 239 8
Kossuth 359 12
Mitchell 204
Winnebago 359 8
Worth 117
Wright 640 4
Area Total 4143 48

 

Active Cases 10/9/20
 Active Cases 10/2/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 203 200 192
Butler 33 21 20
Floyd 32 49 48
Franklin 19 19 18
Hancock 30 22 21
Kossuth 177 169 161
Mitchell 40 66 69
Winnebago 120 122 119
Worth 21 28 27
Wright 92 70 67
Area Total 767 766 742

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 943 24
Butler 273 6
Floyd 347 15
Franklin 323
Hancock 206 5
Kossuth 182 15
Mitchell 164 3
Winnebago 224 5
Worth 96 1
Wright 547 2
Area Total 3305 76

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 7.2
Butler 6.9
Floyd 8.1
Franklin 3.3
Hancock 9.4
Kossuth 12.3
Mitchell 3.2
Winnebago 9.9
Worth 3.9
Wright 10.6
Area Average 7.9

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 8
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 2
Hancock 3
Kossuth 5
Mitchell
Winnebago 3
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 27
