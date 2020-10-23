      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — three area deaths, number of active cases in area above 900 mark

Oct 23, 2020 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY —The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening is back up over the 900 mark this morning and three more people from our area have died from coronavirus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health data leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County to bring the county’s total to 25 since the start of the pandemic, while Winnebago County has reported another death to bring their total to 19. 80 people from our listening area have now died from COVID-19 related issues.

63 new area cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 33 more area people have recovered. The number of active cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was 906, a number that is 81 higher than a week ago and 164 higher when compared to the start of the month.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 8.2%, higher than 8.0% on Thursday morning. Three counties are higher than 10% with the 14-day average, with Winnebago County at 16.9%, Kossuth at 10.9% and Wright at 10.5%.

27 people are hospitalized in our region, down from 31 on Thursday. Statewide the number of people hospitalized is at an all-time high of 536, with 134 of those patients in an intensive care unit.

In the same 24-hour period, 23 more people have died statewide to bring the total to 1617. 1648 more cases have been identified for a total of 112,622. 938 more people have recovered for a total of 86,537. 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 25 2
Butler 2
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 19 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 80 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1313 27
Butler 356 3
Floyd 424 2
Franklin 378 3
Hancock 302 5
Kossuth 447
Mitchell 241 5
Winnebago 459 9
Worth 136 2
Wright 709 7
Area Total 4765 63

 

 

Active Cases 10/23/20
 Active Cases 10/16/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 255 207 192
Butler 34 27 20
Floyd 30 41 48
Franklin 22 16 18
Hancock 60 47 21
Kossuth 171 182 161
Mitchell 51 41 69
Winnebago 139 129 119
Worth 28 23 27
Wright 116 112 67
Area Total 906 825 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1033 5
Butler 320 1
Floyd 383 4
Franklin 338
Hancock 238 5
Kossuth 276 9
Mitchell 190
Winnebago 301 2
Worth 108 3
Wright 592 4
Area Total 3779 33

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.5
Butler 6
Floyd 5.7
Franklin 5.7
Hancock 8.6
Kossuth 10.9
Mitchell 7.6
Winnebago 16.9
Worth 5.6
Wright 10.5
Area Average 8.2
