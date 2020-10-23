Friday COVID update — three area deaths, number of active cases in area above 900 mark
MASON CITY —The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening is back up over the 900 mark this morning and three more people from our area have died from coronavirus.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health data leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County to bring the county’s total to 25 since the start of the pandemic, while Winnebago County has reported another death to bring their total to 19. 80 people from our listening area have now died from COVID-19 related issues.
63 new area cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 33 more area people have recovered. The number of active cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was 906, a number that is 81 higher than a week ago and 164 higher when compared to the start of the month.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 8.2%, higher than 8.0% on Thursday morning. Three counties are higher than 10% with the 14-day average, with Winnebago County at 16.9%, Kossuth at 10.9% and Wright at 10.5%.
27 people are hospitalized in our region, down from 31 on Thursday. Statewide the number of people hospitalized is at an all-time high of 536, with 134 of those patients in an intensive care unit.
In the same 24-hour period, 23 more people have died statewide to bring the total to 1617. 1648 more cases have been identified for a total of 112,622. 938 more people have recovered for a total of 86,537.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|25
|2
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|19
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|80
|3
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1313
|27
|Butler
|356
|3
|Floyd
|424
|2
|Franklin
|378
|3
|Hancock
|302
|5
|Kossuth
|447
|
|Mitchell
|241
|5
|Winnebago
|459
|9
|Worth
|136
|2
|Wright
|709
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4765
|63
|
|
|Active Cases 10/16/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|255
|207
|192
|Butler
|34
|27
|20
|Floyd
|30
|41
|48
|Franklin
|22
|16
|18
|Hancock
|60
|47
|21
|Kossuth
|171
|182
|161
|Mitchell
|51
|41
|69
|Winnebago
|139
|129
|119
|Worth
|28
|23
|27
|Wright
|116
|112
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|906
|825
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1033
|5
|Butler
|320
|1
|Floyd
|383
|4
|Franklin
|338
|
|Hancock
|238
|5
|Kossuth
|276
|9
|Mitchell
|190
|
|Winnebago
|301
|2
|Worth
|108
|3
|Wright
|592
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3779
|33
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.5
|Butler
|6
|Floyd
|5.7
|Franklin
|5.7
|Hancock
|8.6
|Kossuth
|10.9
|Mitchell
|7.6
|Winnebago
|16.9
|Worth
|5.6
|Wright
|10.5
|
|
|Area Average
|8.2