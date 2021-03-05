Friday COVID update — slight uptick in daily north-central Iowa active case count, but still lower when compared to last week
MASON CITY — There was another slight uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa when looking at data between midday Thursday and midday today.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 30 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while only 12 more people were reported as recovered. One new death was reported, that being in Worth County. The county’s death total for the pandemic is now eight and the listening area’s rises to 369.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area stands at 1658 today. It’s 18 more when compared to Thursday, but 12 fewer when compared to last Friday.
In Cerro Gordo County, six new cases were reported in the last 24 hours while two more people were reported as recovered. That brings the county’s case count to 476. That’s four higher than Thursday but 25 lower when compared to last Friday.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region for COVID has dropped to six, down three when compared to Thursday and lower than the 14 people in the hospital last Friday. One patient is currently in an intensive care unit, but is not on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|83
|70
|13
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|30
|25
|5
|
|Kossuth
|55
|48
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|1
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|369
|317
|52
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5358
|6
|Butler
|1675
|1
|Floyd
|1637
|4
|Franklin
|1187
|1
|Hancock
|1475
|1
|Kossuth
|2094
|6
|Mitchell
|1314
|2
|Winnebago
|1394
|1
|Worth
|705
|2
|Wright
|1806
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18645
|30
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4799
|2
|Butler
|1518
|1
|Floyd
|1404
|3
|Franklin
|1050
|1
|Hancock
|1321
|0
|Kossuth
|1845
|4
|Mitchell
|1153
|0
|Winnebago
|1227
|0
|Worth
|628
|1
|Wright
|1673
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16618
|12
|Active Cases
|3/5/21
|3/4/21
|2/26/21
|3/1/21/
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|476
|472
|501
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|126
|126
|128
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|192
|191
|189
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|118
|118
|129
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|124
|122
|119
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|194
|192
|200
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|121
|119
|114
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|136
|135
|130
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|69
|69
|62
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|102
|96
|98
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1658
|1640
|1670
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests