Friday COVID update — slight uptick in daily north-central Iowa active case count, but still lower when compared to last week

Mar 5, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — There was another slight uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa when looking at data between midday Thursday and midday today.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 30 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while only 12 more people were reported as recovered. One new death was reported, that being in Worth County. The county’s death total for the pandemic is now eight and the listening area’s rises to 369.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area stands at 1658 today. It’s 18 more when compared to Thursday, but 12 fewer when compared to last Friday.

In Cerro Gordo County, six new cases were reported in the last 24 hours while two more people were reported as recovered. That brings the county’s case count to 476. That’s four higher than Thursday but 25 lower when compared to last Friday.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region for COVID has dropped to six, down three when compared to Thursday and lower than the 14 people in the hospital last Friday. One patient is currently in an intensive care unit, but is not on a ventilator. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 83 70 13
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 30 25 5
Kossuth 55 48 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 369 317 52 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5358 6
Butler 1675 1
Floyd 1637 4
Franklin 1187 1
Hancock 1475 1
Kossuth 2094 6
Mitchell 1314 2
Winnebago 1394 1
Worth 705 2
Wright 1806 6
Area Total 18645 30

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4799 2
Butler 1518 1
Floyd 1404 3
Franklin 1050 1
Hancock 1321 0
Kossuth 1845 4
Mitchell 1153 0
Winnebago 1227 0
Worth 628 1
Wright 1673 0
Area Total 16618 12

 

 

Active Cases 3/5/21 3/4/21 2/26/21 3/1/21/ 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 476 472 501 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 126 126 128 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 192 191 189 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 118 118 129 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 124 122 119 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 194 192 200 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 121 119 114 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 136 135 130 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 69 69 62 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 102 96 98 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1658 1640 1670 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests

