Friday COVID update — north-central Iowa active case count up for the week

Apr 9, 2021 @ 11:16am

MASON CITY — The active number of COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa continues to slowly rise.

In the time period between midday Wednesday and midday today, 60 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa, 39 more north-central Iowans have recovered, while no new deaths were reported.

The active case count as of today for the ten-county listening area is at 1729, higher than the 1706 on Wednesday and 1677 last Friday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 15 new cases and 15 new recoveries were reported, keeping the active case count steady from Wednesday at 508, but it’s 20 higher when compared to last Friday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are hospitalized with COVID with one of those patients being on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5550 15
Butler 1705 2
Floyd 1711 9
Franklin 1221 2
Hancock 1518 3
Kossuth 2226 11
Mitchell 1363 2
Winnebago 1452 3
Worth 735 5
Wright 1850 8
Area Total 19331 60

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4956 15
Butler 1559 3
Floyd 1450 0
Franklin 1076 2
Hancock 1354 4
Kossuth 1946 3
Mitchell 1194 3
Winnebago 1289 4
Worth 664 1
Wright 1721 3
Area Total 17209 38

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 86 72 14
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 61 54 7
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7
Area Total 393 333 60 0

 

Active Cases 4/9/21 4/7/21 4/2/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Wednesday Previous Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 508 508 488 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 112 113 115 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 219 209 213 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 124 124 127 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 130 131 124 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 219 211 201 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 128 129 139 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 132 133 131 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 63 59 50 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 94 89 89 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1729 1706 1677 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

Hospitalized Friday Thursday Wednesday
Total 7 8 7
ICU 1 2 2
Ventilator 1 1 2
Admitted last 24 hours 2 2 1
