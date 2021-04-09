Friday COVID update — north-central Iowa active case count up for the week
MASON CITY — The active number of COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa continues to slowly rise.
In the time period between midday Wednesday and midday today, 60 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa, 39 more north-central Iowans have recovered, while no new deaths were reported.
The active case count as of today for the ten-county listening area is at 1729, higher than the 1706 on Wednesday and 1677 last Friday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 15 new cases and 15 new recoveries were reported, keeping the active case count steady from Wednesday at 508, but it’s 20 higher when compared to last Friday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are hospitalized with COVID with one of those patients being on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5550
|15
|Butler
|1705
|2
|Floyd
|1711
|9
|Franklin
|1221
|2
|Hancock
|1518
|3
|Kossuth
|2226
|11
|Mitchell
|1363
|2
|Winnebago
|1452
|3
|Worth
|735
|5
|Wright
|1850
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19331
|60
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4956
|15
|Butler
|1559
|3
|Floyd
|1450
|0
|Franklin
|1076
|2
|Hancock
|1354
|4
|Kossuth
|1946
|3
|Mitchell
|1194
|3
|Winnebago
|1289
|4
|Worth
|664
|1
|Wright
|1721
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17209
|38
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|86
|72
|14
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|61
|54
|7
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|393
|333
|60
|0
|Active Cases
|4/9/21
|4/7/21
|4/2/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Wednesday
|Previous Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|508
|508
|488
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|112
|113
|115
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|219
|209
|213
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|124
|124
|127
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|130
|131
|124
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|219
|211
|201
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|128
|129
|139
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|132
|133
|131
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|63
|59
|50
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|94
|89
|89
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1729
|1706
|1677
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Friday
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Total
|7
|8
|7
|ICU
|1
|2
|2
|Ventilator
|1
|1
|2
|Admitted last 24 hours
|2
|2
|1