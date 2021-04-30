Friday COVID update — no COVID deaths reported for a week in north-central Iowa, but hospitalizations have doubled
MASON CITY — For one of the few times since the pandemic started, north-central Iowa has gone through a week without a COVID-19-related death being reported, but the number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa has doubled since last Friday.
The ten-county listening area has had 397 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, with only four new deaths being reported in the last two weeks.
In the time period between midday Wednesday and midday today, 51 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 31 new recoveries were reported. The active case count rose from 1852 on Wednesday to 1871 today. It’s almost 200 higher than at the start of the month.
In Cerro Gordo County, 16 new cases were identified between Wednesday and today with seven new recoveries. The active case count rose from 603 on Wednesday to 612 today. It’s 124 higher when compared to the start of the month.
15 people are currently hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region. That’s up from seven last Friday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit, with one of those patients being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|87
|73
|14
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|397
|336
|61
|0
|Hospitalized
|Friday
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Total
|15
|11
|10
|ICU
|2
|2
|2
|Ventilator
|1
|1
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|6
|2
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5735
|16
|Butler
|1720
|2
|Floyd
|1763
|6
|Franklin
|1251
|5
|Hancock
|1557
|8
|Kossuth
|2262
|0
|Mitchell
|1365
|0
|Winnebago
|1506
|8
|Worth
|775
|4
|Wright
|1886
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19820
|51
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5036
|7
|Butler
|1576
|1
|Floyd
|1489
|1
|Franklin
|1093
|1
|Hancock
|1377
|5
|Kossuth
|2028
|8
|Mitchell
|1217
|0
|Winnebago
|1312
|3
|Worth
|683
|4
|Wright
|1741
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17552
|31
|Active Cases
|4/30/21
|4/28/21
|4/23/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|612
|603
|575
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|110
|109
|109
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|232
|227
|221
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|137
|133
|128
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|146
|143
|138
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|170
|179
|185
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|107
|107
|112
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|163
|158
|141
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|84
|84
|75
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|110
|109
|107
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1871
|1852
|1791
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742