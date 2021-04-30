      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — no COVID deaths reported for a week in north-central Iowa, but hospitalizations have doubled

Apr 30, 2021 @ 11:50am

MASON CITY — For one of the few times since the pandemic started, north-central Iowa has gone through a week without a COVID-19-related death being reported, but the number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa has doubled since last Friday.

The ten-county listening area has had 397 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, with only four new deaths being reported in the last two weeks.

In the time period between midday Wednesday and midday today, 51 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 31 new recoveries were reported. The active case count rose from 1852 on Wednesday to 1871 today. It’s almost 200 higher than at the start of the month.

In Cerro Gordo County, 16 new cases were identified between Wednesday and today with seven new recoveries. The active case count rose from 603 on Wednesday to 612 today. It’s 124 higher when compared to the start of the month.

15 people are currently hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region. That’s up from seven last Friday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit, with one of those patients being on a ventilator. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 87 73 14
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7
Area Total 397 336 61 0

 

 

Hospitalized Friday Thursday Wednesday
Total 15 11 10
ICU 2 2 2
Ventilator 1 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 6 2 2

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5735 16
Butler 1720 2
Floyd 1763 6
Franklin 1251 5
Hancock 1557 8
Kossuth 2262 0
Mitchell 1365 0
Winnebago 1506 8
Worth 775 4
Wright 1886 2
Area Total 19820 51

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5036 7
Butler 1576 1
Floyd 1489 1
Franklin 1093 1
Hancock 1377 5
Kossuth 2028 8
Mitchell 1217 0
Winnebago 1312 3
Worth 683 4
Wright 1741 1
Area Total 17552 31

 

 

Active Cases 4/30/21 4/28/21 4/23/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Wednesday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 612 603 575 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 110 109 109 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 232 227 221 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 137 133 128 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 146 143 138 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 170 179 185 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 107 107 112 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 163 158 141 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 84 84 75 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 110 109 107 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1871 1852 1791 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
For the latest

Trending
Fatal accident near Allison in Butler County
Monday COVID update --- north-central Iowa's active case count rises over weekend
Mason City man accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charge
Plymouth man dead after two-vehicle accident south of Manly
Mason City murder suspect waives right to speedy trial, wants $1 million bond reduced