Friday COVID update — local active case count rises from Thursday to Friday, but slightly down for the week
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count number in north-central Iowa ended the week going up between Thursday and today, but the number is slightly down when compared to last week at this time.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 36 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while only 14 more people have recovered.
Two more deaths were also reported in that time period, one each in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties, bringing the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 378.
The active case count for the listening area rose from 1631 on Thursday to 1650 today, but it’s still lower than the 1658 as of last Friday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Thursday and today with only two new recoveries. The county’s active case count rose from 469 to 477. It was at 476 last Friday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of people hospitalized with COVID is at eight, down from nine on Thursday. Two are in an intensive care unit with both being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|1
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|1
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|Area Total
|378
|324
|54
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5401
|11
|Butler
|1682
|2
|Floyd
|1651
|1
|Franklin
|1196
|0
|Hancock
|1480
|2
|Kossuth
|2106
|8
|Mitchell
|1330
|1
|Winnebago
|1408
|5
|Worth
|706
|0
|Wright
|1819
|5
|Area Total
|18779
|35
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4839
|2
|Butler
|1527
|0
|Floyd
|1417
|3
|Franklin
|1056
|0
|Hancock
|1326
|0
|Kossuth
|1868
|3
|Mitchell
|1156
|1
|Winnebago
|1238
|2
|Worth
|642
|1
|Wright
|1682
|2
|Area Total
|16751
|14
|Active Cases
|3/12/21
|3/11/21
|3/5/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|477
|469
|476
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|123
|121
|126
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|193
|195
|192
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|120
|120
|118
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|121
|120
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|181
|176
|194
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|134
|134
|121
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|139
|136
|136
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|56
|57
|69
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|106
|103
|102
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|Area Total
|1650
|1631
|1658
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742