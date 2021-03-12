      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — local active case count rises from Thursday to Friday, but slightly down for the week

Mar 12, 2021 @ 11:36am

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count number in north-central Iowa ended the week going up between Thursday and today, but the number is slightly down when compared to last week at this time.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 36 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while only 14 more people have recovered.

Two more deaths were also reported in that time period, one each in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties, bringing the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 378.

The active case count for the listening area rose from 1631 on Thursday to 1650 today, but it’s still lower than the 1658 as of last Friday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Thursday and today with only two new recoveries. The county’s active case count rose from 469 to 477. It was at 476 last Friday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of people hospitalized with COVID is at eight, down from nine on Thursday. Two are in an intensive care unit with both being on a ventilator.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14 1
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6 1
Kossuth 57 51 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 378 324 54 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5401 11
Butler 1682 2
Floyd 1651 1
Franklin 1196 0
Hancock 1480 2
Kossuth 2106 8
Mitchell 1330 1
Winnebago 1408 5
Worth 706 0
Wright 1819 5
Area Total 18779 35

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4839 2
Butler 1527 0
Floyd 1417 3
Franklin 1056 0
Hancock 1326 0
Kossuth 1868 3
Mitchell 1156 1
Winnebago 1238 2
Worth 642 1
Wright 1682 2
Area Total 16751 14

 

 

Active Cases 3/12/21 3/11/21 3/5/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 477 469 476 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 123 121 126 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 193 195 192 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 120 120 118 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 121 120 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 181 176 194 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 134 134 121 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 139 136 136 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 56 57 69 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 106 103 102 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1650 1631 1658 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
