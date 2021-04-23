      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — active case count in north-central Iowa continues up, hospitalizations down

Apr 23, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The active number of COVID-19 cases continues to slightly rise in north-central Iowa but the number of people in local hospitals due to coronavirus continues to be at a manageable rate.

In the 48 hour period between midday Wednesday and midday today, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our ten-county listening area while 39 new recoveries were reported. One more death was also recorded, that being in Kossuth County. It raises the death total in north-central Iowa from COVID to 397.

The active case count in our listening area rose from 1779 on Wednesday to 1791 today.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down from 10 on Thursday and nine on Wednesday. One patient is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. 

 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 87 73 14
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8 1
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7
Area Total 397 336 61 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5662 20
Butler 1716 0
Floyd 1739 7
Franklin 1233 3
Hancock 1540 2
Kossuth 2256 5
Mitchell 1364 0
Winnebago 1479 8
Worth 757 4
Wright 1875 4
Area Total 19621 53

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5000 8
Butler 1573 3
Floyd 1476 4
Franklin 1084 1
Hancock 1368 4
Kossuth 2007 9
Mitchell 1211 7
Winnebago 1307 0
Worth 674 0
Wright 1733 3
Area Total 17433 39

 

 

Active Cases 4/23/21 4/21/21 4/9/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Wednesday Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 575 563 508 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 109 113 112 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 221 218 219 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 128 126 124 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 138 140 130 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 185 190 219 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 112 119 128 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 141 133 132 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 75 71 63 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 107 106 94 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1791 1779 1729 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
