Friday COVID update — active case count in north-central Iowa continues up, hospitalizations down
MASON CITY — The active number of COVID-19 cases continues to slightly rise in north-central Iowa but the number of people in local hospitals due to coronavirus continues to be at a manageable rate.
In the 48 hour period between midday Wednesday and midday today, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our ten-county listening area while 39 new recoveries were reported. One more death was also recorded, that being in Kossuth County. It raises the death total in north-central Iowa from COVID to 397.
The active case count in our listening area rose from 1779 on Wednesday to 1791 today.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down from 10 on Thursday and nine on Wednesday. One patient is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|87
|73
|14
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|1
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|397
|336
|61
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5662
|20
|Butler
|1716
|0
|Floyd
|1739
|7
|Franklin
|1233
|3
|Hancock
|1540
|2
|Kossuth
|2256
|5
|Mitchell
|1364
|0
|Winnebago
|1479
|8
|Worth
|757
|4
|Wright
|1875
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19621
|53
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5000
|8
|Butler
|1573
|3
|Floyd
|1476
|4
|Franklin
|1084
|1
|Hancock
|1368
|4
|Kossuth
|2007
|9
|Mitchell
|1211
|7
|Winnebago
|1307
|0
|Worth
|674
|0
|Wright
|1733
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17433
|39
|Active Cases
|4/23/21
|4/21/21
|4/9/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Wednesday
|Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|575
|563
|508
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|109
|113
|112
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|221
|218
|219
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|128
|126
|124
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|138
|140
|130
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|185
|190
|219
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|112
|119
|128
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|141
|133
|132
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|75
|71
|63
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|107
|106
|94
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1791
|1779
|1729
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742