Friday COVID-19 Update — Two more deaths in Cerro Gordo County, number of active cases up for first time in a week
DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in our listening area as the number of active coronavirus cases in north-central Iowa is up after an almost week-long decline.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County. That brings Cerro Gordo County’s death total to 23 and the 10-county listening area’s to 65.
66 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the same 24 hour period in our listening area with 40 more recovered.
The number of active cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was at 766, up from 742 24 hours earlier. There’s 200 in Cerro Gordo County, 169 in Kossuth, 122 in Winnebago, 70 in Wright, 66 in Mitchell, 49 in Floyd, 28 in Worth, 22 in Hancock, 21 in Butler and 19 in Franklin.
The listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate at 11 o’clock this morning was 7.7%, up from 7.3% 24 hours earlier. Three area counties continue to have their 14-day average percentages in the double digits with Winnebago County at 12.8%, Kossuth at 11.5%, and Floyd at 10.2%.
Looking statewide in the same 24-hour period: nine more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1367; 1142 new COVID-19 cases were identified for a total of 90,754; 870 more have recovered for a total of 70,420.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|2
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|5
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|14
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|65
|2
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1101
|21
|Butler
|284
|3
|Floyd
|368
|8
|Franklin
|354
|1
|Hancock
|208
|3
|Kossuth
|304
|12
|Mitchell
|200
|4
|Winnebago
|334
|8
|Worth
|113
|2
|Wright
|607
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3873
|66
|
|
|Active Cases 9/25/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|200
|265
|241
|Butler
|21
|23
|49
|Floyd
|49
|75
|34
|Franklin
|19
|34
|27
|Hancock
|22
|21
|24
|Kossuth
|169
|142
|40
|Mitchell
|66
|88
|30
|Winnebago
|122
|139
|73
|Worth
|28
|26
|14
|Wright
|70
|79
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|766
|892
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|878
|11
|Butler
|261
|2
|Floyd
|314
|7
|Franklin
|317
|
|Hancock
|184
|2
|Kossuth
|135
|4
|Mitchell
|134
|7
|Winnebago
|198
|5
|Worth
|85
|1
|Wright
|536
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3042
|40
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.6
|Butler
|4.3
|Floyd
|10.2
|Franklin
|3.7
|Hancock
|6.8
|Kossuth
|11.5
|Mitchell
|4.5
|Winnebago
|12.8
|Worth
|4
|Wright
|7.1
|
|
|Area Average
|7.7