Friday COVID-19 Update — Two more deaths in Cerro Gordo County, number of active cases up for first time in a week

Oct 2, 2020 @ 11:05am

DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in our listening area as the number of active coronavirus cases in north-central Iowa is up after an almost week-long decline.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County. That brings Cerro Gordo County’s death total to 23 and the 10-county listening area’s to 65.

66 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the same 24 hour period in our listening area with 40 more recovered.

The number of active cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was at 766, up from 742 24 hours earlier. There’s 200 in Cerro Gordo County, 169 in Kossuth, 122 in Winnebago, 70 in Wright, 66 in Mitchell, 49 in Floyd, 28 in Worth, 22 in Hancock, 21 in Butler and 19 in Franklin.

The listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate at 11 o’clock this morning was 7.7%, up from 7.3% 24 hours earlier. Three area counties continue to have their 14-day average percentages in the double digits with Winnebago County at 12.8%, Kossuth at 11.5%, and Floyd at 10.2%. 

Looking statewide in the same 24-hour period: nine more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1367; 1142 new COVID-19 cases were identified for a total of 90,754; 870 more have recovered for a total of 70,420. 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23 2
Butler 2
Floyd 5
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 14
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 65 2

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1101 21
Butler 284 3
Floyd 368 8
Franklin 354 1
Hancock 208 3
Kossuth 304 12
Mitchell 200 4
Winnebago 334 8
Worth 113 2
Wright 607 4
Area Total 3873 66

 

Active Cases 10/2/20
 Active Cases 9/25/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 200 265 241
Butler 21 23 49
Floyd 49 75 34
Franklin 19 34 27
Hancock 22 21 24
Kossuth 169 142 40
Mitchell 66 88 30
Winnebago 122 139 73
Worth 28 26 14
Wright 70 79 81
Area Total 766 892 613

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 878 11
Butler 261 2
Floyd 314 7
Franklin 317
Hancock 184 2
Kossuth 135 4
Mitchell 134 7
Winnebago 198 5
Worth 85 1
Wright 536 1
Area Total 3042 40
14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.6
Butler 4.3
Floyd 10.2
Franklin 3.7
Hancock 6.8
Kossuth 11.5
Mitchell 4.5
Winnebago 12.8
Worth 4
Wright 7.1
Area Average 7.7
