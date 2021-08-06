Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Friday August 6th “The Midday Report”
Aug 6, 2021 @ 12:51pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday August 6th
KGLO News
·
Friday August 6 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Rare, ghost-like bird spotted at Iowa wildlife refuge
Three men charged with starting a riot at Hancock County campground
Iowa argues open-records law is not 'well-recognized' policy
Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital
Parts of the USS Iowa submarine coming together in Connecticut
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us