Friday August 5th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah. Manoah allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks.

IOWA CITY — Fall camp is underway at Iowa where the Hawkeyes enter the season as the defending Big Ten West Division champions. Safety Kaevon Merriweather is part of a defense that intercepted 25 passes a year ago.

Merriweather says Iowa’s success on defense begins in practice

Merriweather says as a senior he is trying to enjoy every day.

Senior Sam LaPorta enters this season with more than 1100 yards in receiving and is the latest in a long line of outstanding tight ends for the Hawkeyes.

Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both played at quarterback last season and are competing for the starting job.

The Hawkeyes open at home on September 3rd against South Dakota State.

AMES — Iowa State All-American defensive end Will McDonald says unfinished business is why he returned for his senior season and did not enter the NFL Draft. McDonald is already ISU’s all time leader in sacks and he is tied for fourth in Big 12 history.

What McDonald wanted to take care of was earning his degree.

Early in his career at Iowa State McDonald was moved to linebacker before switching back to defensive end midway through the 2019 season.

Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says earning his degree was the biggest reason McDonald returned.

Campbell believes McDonald is poised for another big season.

Iowa State opens the season September 3rd at home against Southeast Missouri.

AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger expects senior forward Jaz Kunc and junior guard Jeremiah Williams to return to practice in the fall. Kunc underwent foot surgery earlier this summer. Williams is a transfer from Temple.

Otzelberger is not concerned about Williams missing summer workouts with an injured shoulder.

Iowa State opens the season November 7th hosting IUPUI.