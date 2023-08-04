KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday August 4th “The Midday Report”

August 4, 2023 7:31AM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
2

Mason City man sentenced to 50 years for murdering woman, setting house on fire
3

Second north-central Iowa armored car guard accused of stealing thousands from ATMs pleads guilty
4

Owner of Clear Lake tanning salon accused of secretly recording customers sentenced to 45 days in jail
5

Players reminded to buy tickets early if they are wanting to play $1.25 billion Mega Millions contest