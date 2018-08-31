Friday August 31st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND

– 93.9-FM KIA, 939kia.com, KIA mobile app — Newman at Garrigan — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City at Waterloo West — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00

– UPDATED — AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 5:15; Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 5:30, kickoff 6:15; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Northern Illinois — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:40

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake hosts Waverly-Shell Rock in a clash of Class 2A and 3A rated teams. The Lions are coming off of a 55-40 victory over Osage, and coach Jared DeVries says there’s always things to improve on from week one to week two of the season.

DeVries says they know they’ll have to try to contain senior quarterback Jake Velky, who passed for 153 yards and rushed for 98 more in Waverly-Shell Rock’s season opening win over North Fayette Valley.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Waverly-Shell Rock game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the KRIB mobile app tonight starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 5:15, the pre-game starts at 5:30 with the kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 6:15.

== It’s a big weekend for Jared DeVries as he is being inducted into the University of Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame. During his four-year career at Iowa, he was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and was the Big Ten Lineman of the Year as a junior. He was an All-American his senior year despite the Hawkeyes being 3-8. DeVries went on to a 12-year playing career in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. DeVries says he’s honored to be selected for the Iowa Hall of Fame.

DeVries videotaped a message that will be a part of the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies tonight in Iowa City. You can hear more about DeVries induction to the Iowa Hall of Fame during halftime of tonight’s Clear Lake game on KRIB.

MASON CITY — Mason City High travels to Waterloo West. The Mohawks are looking to bounce back from a tough first-week loss to Fort Dodge. Coach Matt Birkley says his team knows they made too many mistakes against the Dodgers.

Birkley says West’s defense will provide a challenge for his club.

You can hear the Mason City-Waterloo West game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, and via the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at about 6:30, with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.

ALGONA — Newman faces a tough second week game as they travel to second-ranked Bishop Garrigan of Algona. Newman beat Lake Mills 26-14 while Garrigan beat Emmetsburg 14-12 in week one. You can hear the Newman-Garrigan game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose, 939kia.com and via the KIA mobile app starting at 6:45 with the pre-game, with kickoff in Algona slated for 7 o’clock.

— other week two area high school football games

New Hampton at Charles City

Forest City at Spirit Lake

Hampton-Dumont at Algona

Humboldt at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Central Springs at North Butler

Lake Mills at West Fork

Osage at St. Ansgar

Belmond-Klemme at Nashua-Plainfield

Emmetsburg at West Hancock

North Iowa at Clay Central-Everly

Northwood-Kensett at Harris-Lake Park

Central Elkader at Riceville

Kee at Rockford

— high school volleyball Thursday

Humboldt 25-25-25, Clear Lake 13-13-12

Newman 25-24-25-25, Nashua-Plainfield 18-26-17-16

Central Springs 23-25-25-25, North Butler 25-14-19-17

Forest City 25-25-25, North Union 13-8-11

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-15-25-16-15, West Hancock 11-25-23-25-7

Lake Mills 25-25-25, Bishop Garrigan 20-18-20

Osage 25-25-25, Saint Ansgar 7-14-14

— Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 5-0 1

2 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 1-0 2

3 Starmont 1-2 3

4 Holy Trinity Catholic 1-0 4

5 North Tama 5-1 5

6 East Mills 20 7

7 Tripoli 1-1 6

8 Montezuma 5-0 11

9 Westwood 1-1 9

10 HLV 1-1 10

11 Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 12

12 Harris-Lake Park 4-3 8

13 Iowa Valley 2-2 13

14 New London 4-0 NR

15 Southeast Warren 7-3 14

Dropped Out: Seymour (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 8-0 1

2 Unity Christian 1-0 2

3 Beckman Catholic 8-0 4

4 Dike-New Hartford 2-2 3

5 Western Christian 4-2 5

6 Sidney 5-2 6

7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 7

8 Wapsie Valley 2-0 9

9 Tri-Center 7-2 8

10 Ridge View 2-0 11

11 Treynor 4-2 10

12 Lake Mills 2-0 13

13 Lisbon 4-0 14

14 Belle Plaine 6-1 12

15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Central Decatur (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Kuemper Catholic 6-0 1

2 Tipton 4-0 2

3 Osage 2-0 4

4 Davenport Assumption 2-0 8

5 MOC-Floyd Valley 3-0 NR

6 Columbus Catholic 4-1 5

7 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-1 3

8 Red Oak 2-3 7

9 Camanche 5-0 9

10 West Liberty 4-1 10

11 Mount Vernon 2-0 12

12 Center Point-Urbana 11 6

13 Humboldt 5-1 NR

14 West Burlington 4-0 15

15 Spirit Lake 6-2 14

Dropped Out: Sioux Center (11), Roland-Story (14), Union (T-15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Dubuque Wahlert 2-0 1

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 3

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 2

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-0 6

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 8

6 Pella 7-1 5

7 Independence 5-2 4

8 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 11

9 Iowa City Liberty 5-1 NR

10 Bishop Heelan 3-3 12

11 West Delaware 2-2 10

12 Fairfield 4-0 13

13 Clear Creek-Amana 4-3 7

14 Oskaloosa 3-1 NR

15 Glenwood 6-3 NR

Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14), Fort Madison (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 8-0 5

2 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 1

3 West Des Moines Valley 5-1 2

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-2 3

5 Linn-Mar 4-3 4

6 Waukee 5-3 11

7 Ankeny 3-4 6

8 Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 8

9 Pleasant Valley 4-1 12

10 Urbandale 7-2 13

11 Dowling Catholic 53 14

12 Iowa City West 2-3 10

13 Iowa City High 1-2 7

14 Southeast Polk 4-1 NR

15 Johnston 1-2 15

Dropped Out: Indianola (9)