Friday August 2nd Local Sports
SATURDAY
== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A state championship game — Newman vs. Alburnett — pre-game 10:30 , first pitch 11:00
DES MOINES — Newman only needed five innings to down Don Bosco 10-0 in the Class 1A semifinal round of the state baseball tournament, as you heard yesterday afternoon on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Knights are in a title game for the 12th time in school history. Josh Fitzgerald was 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Knights. He had two triples and a double in addition to a bunt single.
Fitzgerald says he and the rest of the seniors are happy they’ll be back in another championship game.
Evan Paulus went the distance for Newman to improve to 8-1 on the season. .
Paulus allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one, controlling Don Bosco with his variety of pitches.
Newman now faces Alburnett in tomorrow’s championship game. Coach Alex Bohl was asked after the game who will pitch for the Knights.
Alburnett beat St. Mary’s of Remsen 4-3 in Thursday’s other semifinal. The Knights beat Alburnett 9-2 back on June 11th in a game played in Cedar Rapids. You can hear the Newman-Alburnett Class 1A state championship game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com on Saturday starting with the pre-game at 10:30 with the first pitch scheduled for 11 o’clock.
Listen to full comments from:
Josh Fitzgerald
Evan Paulus
Alex Bohl
== 2A semifinals Thursday
#5 Van Meter 3, West Sioux 0
#2 North Linn 3, Des Moines Christian 0
== 3A semifinals today
11:00 — #1 Xavier of Cedar Rapids (39-2) vs. #4 Marion (33-5)
1:30 — #2 Assumption of Davenport (32-4) vs. #3 Central DeWitt (37-3)
== 4A semifinals today
4:30 — #2 Iowa City West (34-7) vs. #9 Urbandale (29-14)
7:00 — #1 Johnston (34-5) vs. #6 Dowling (31-11)
MIAMI (AP) — Newly acquired Twins reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning, then Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff homer in the 12th that sent the Miami Marlins over the Twins 5-4. The AL Central-leading Twins have been revamping their bullpen after watching a whopping lead over Cleveland dwindle in the last month. Minnesota got reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami over the weekend and acquired Dyson from San Francisco in a deadline-beating deal Wednesday.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell believes the foundation of the Cyclone program is strong enough to sustain winning. After back to back eight win seasons the Cyclones are picked to finish third in the Big 12 race.
Campbell says the Cyclones have shown they can handle adversity, especially after last year’s 1-3 start.
Campbell says the players and coaches have always had high expectations.
A big reason for the optimism of this season is the return of quarterback Brock Purdy who led the Cyclones to a 7-2 record as a true freshman.
Purdy has been working on being more disciplined in the pocket.
Purdy considers Kyle Kempt his mentor. The former quarterback has joined the Cyclone coaching staff as an offensive analyst.
Iowa State opens against UNI on August 31st.