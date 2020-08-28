Friday August 28th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — doubleheader — 11:30 pre-game, game one first pitch 12:10
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Aplington-Parkersburg — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Marshalltown — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00
93.9 KIA-FM, 939kia.com — Newman at North Union — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
IOWA CITY — Former Iowa basketball coach Lute Olson has died at the age of 85. Olson coached the Hawkeyes for nine years and led them to a share of the Big Ten title in 1979. The following year he directed the Hawkeyes to the Final Four despite a rash of injuries, including a midseason knee injury to All-American guard Ronnie Lester.
Olson moved on to Arizona where he transformed the Wildcats into a national power, leading the school to four Final Fours and the 1997 NCAA championship.
The cause of Olson’s death was not immediately released.
UNDATED (AP) — Seven more Major League Baseball games were postponed last night. Minnesota’s game at Detroit along with Philadelphia at Washington, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Colorado at Arizona, Oakland at Texas, Miami at the New York Mets and Boston at the Blue Jays were postponed a day after three games weren’t played in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Teams were left to make decisions for themselves without much apparent guidance from MLB. Some games were officially postponed a few hours before the first pitch. Others like Colorado-Arizona appeared to be on schedule until a few minutes before first pitch. The Twins and Detroit will make up last night’s game as part of a doubleheader starting shortly after noon today, you can hear both games on AM-1300 KGLO.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake not only opens up the season with a showdown with traditional northern Iowa powerhouse Aplington-Parkersburg, they’ll also play at a renovated Lions Field complex. The $2.4 million project includes an artificial playing surface, new home bleachers replacing ones that were 64 years old and a new press box. Lions coach Jared DeVries says the improvements have been the talk of the town for nearly six months.
DeVries says an experienced defense will be a key this season, led by senior linebacker Ty Fisher.
DeVries graduated from Aplington-Parkersburg on his way to an All-American career at the University of Iowa. He says it should be a great matchup of two storied programs.
Clear Lake was 10-1 last season while Aplington-Parkersburg was 5-4. The only time the teams have met was in 2015, with AP won 7-0 in overtime in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. You can hear the Lions and the Falcons on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6:30, the pre-game at 6:45, with kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7:30.
MASON CITY — The John Lee era starts once again at Mason City High School as the longtime coach steps back into the head coaching role as the program’s third head coach in three years. Lee says though a lot of credit should be given to the assistant coaches that have stuck with the program.
Lee says Mohawk fans will see a mix of things on offense.
Mason City travels to Marshalltown tonight in a game you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game show at 6:30 and kickoff from Marshalltown scheduled for 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Newman looks to improve on last year’s 2-7 record as they start the season on the road at North Union. The Knights will be led by sophomore quarterback Max Burt, who threw for 674 yards and nine touchdowns before an injury ended his freshman campaign. Cade Schilling will lead the running attack after scoring seven times and rushing for 458 yards. You can hear the Newman-North Union game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff from North Union scheduled for 7 o’clock.
— other area football games tonight
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock
Charles City at New Hampton
Forest City at Lake Mills
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs
St. Ansgar at Osage
North Butler at BCLUW
North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett
Rockford at Tripoli
— volleyball last night
Osage 3-0 Newman (25-6, 25-8, 25-9)
New Hampton 3-1 Mason City (25-7, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21)
Eagle Grove 3-0 Forest City
Bishop Garrigan 3-0 Belmond-Klemme
GHV 3-0 North Iowa
Lake Mills 3-0 West Hancock
Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Rockford
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-0 West Fork