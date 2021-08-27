Friday August 27th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6:30 — Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30 — Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Fort Dodge — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00
93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman vs. Central Springs — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
CLEAR LAKE — #8/2A Clear Lake opens up the football season tonight hosting Iowa Falls-Alden in non-district play. The Lions were 3-6 last year, losing five games by eight points or less. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his team is looking to turn that record around.
Iowa Falls-Alden was 4-5 last year. You can hear the Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com and watch it on the NFHS Network starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight, with kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7:30.
MASON CITY — Mason City travels to #8/4A Fort Dodge to renew their longtime rivalry. Mohawk coach John Lee.
You can hear the Mason City-Fort Dodge game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com with the kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock and the pre-game starting at about 6:30
MASON CITY — #7/A Newman hosts Central Springs in non-district play. The Knights finished 6-3 last season and face a Panther club that was 2-6. You can hear the Newman-Central Springs game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with the kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.
— other week one games tonight
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at West Fork
West Hancock at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Forest City at Lake Mills
Osage at St. Ansgar
Oelwein at Charles City
Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler
North Iowa at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville
Bishop Garrigan at Rockford
— high school volleyball last night
New Hampton 3-1 Mason City High (25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20)
Osage 3-0 Newman (25-11, 25-13, 25-7)
Bishop Garrigan 3-0 Belmond-Klemme
St. Ansgar 3-0 Central Springs
Forest City 3-0 Eagle Grove
North Iowa 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
North Butler 3-0 Northwood-Kensett
Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Rockford
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings, Bobby Dalbec homered twice and Boston beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2. Dalbec drove in seven runs and Rafael Devers hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot during a five-run sixth that helped the Red Sox put away the Twins and seal Sale’s third victory in as many starts this season. Sale pitched 5 1-3 innings, striking out eight and allowing two runs on two hits. Willians Astudillo’s two-run homer in the fifth accounted for the only runs the Twins managed off Sale.