Friday August 26th Local Sports

IOWA FALLS — Clear Lake opens up the season on the road traveling to Iowa Falls-Alden in a clash of North Central Conference rivals. Both teams were 6-4 last year, losing in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Lions coach Jared DeVries says a number of key seniors graduated and this is a young team, including their offensive line.

DeVries says Iowa Falls-Alden’s dynamic offense will provide a good week one challenge for his squad.

MASON CITY — Mason City hosts conference rival Fort Dodge in a non-district football game tonight at Riverhawk Field. Mason City is coming off of a 4-5 season last year and they’ll be led by senior quarterback Kale Hobart, who passed for over 1500 yards last season. You can hear the Mason City-Fort Dodge game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game show at about 6:30 with the kickoff from Riverhawk Field starting at 7 o’clock.

MANLY — Newman travels up to Central Springs tonight. The Knights were 6-3 last season and will be led by quarterback Max Burt. The senior last season passed for 1300 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for another 151 yards. You can hear the Newman-Central Springs game tonight on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show at 6:45 with the kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— other Week 1 football games tonight:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock

St. Ansgar at Osage

Charles City at Oelwein

Belmond-Klemme at AGWSR

Lake Mills at Forest City

West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at North Iowa

Riceville at Northwood-Kensett

— high school volleyball last night

Osage 3-0 Newman (25-15, 25-11, 25-11)

North Butler 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-15, 25-21, 25-21)

Forest City 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-21, 25-12, 25-8)

North Iowa 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-22, 25-17, 25-14)

St. Ansgar 3-1 Central Springs (19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23)

Rockford 3-1 Nashua-Plainfield (25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16)

Bishop Garrigan 3-1 Belmond-Klemme (25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-10)

West Fork 3-2 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (26-24, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12)

@ Denver

Charles City 2-0 New Hampton (25-16, 25-17)

Charles City 2-0 Lisbon (25-11, 25-22)

Charles City 2-1 Denver (12-25, 25-23, 15-12)

HAMPTON — Clear Lake won both sides of the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Invitational cross country meet at Maynes Grove in Hampton on Thursday. The Lions won the girls team title with 43 points, edging second place IFA-AGWSR who had 48. Newman finished seventh with 142 points. Clear Lake’s Addison Doughan finished second in a time of 19.52, 19 seconds behind winning Nakia Ollivierre of IFA-AGWSR. Emily McLaughlin finished fourth while Anna Feuerbach finished fifth to lead the Lions to the title. On the boys side, Clear Lake won with 41 points while Nevada was second with 49, with Newman finishing fourth with 111. Joey Ringo of Newman finished second with a time of 17:48. Leo Tolentino and Jack Crane finished fourth and fifth for Clear Lake with times of 18:03 and 18:05. Click here for full results

MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High girls won the Marshalltown Earlybird on Thursday. The Riverhawks had 24 points, outdistancing second-place Grundy Center by 27 points. Audra Mulholland and Savannah Davis finished first and second for Mason City in times of 20:33 and 21:33. The Mason City High boys finished fourth with 90 points, with Southeast Polk winning the boys crown with 38 points. Brandt Haakenstad had the best Mason City time, finishing seventh in 17:21. Click here for full results

HOUSTON (AP) — Trey Mancini homered for a second straight game, a three-run drive that led the Houston Astros to a 6-3 win and a three-game sweep of the slumping Minnesota Twins. Mancini, who hit a two-run homer Wednesday, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 18 games since being traded from the Orioles. The Twins have lost a season-high six games and finished 0-6 against the Astros this season.