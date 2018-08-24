Friday August 24th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake opens up the season ranked 4th in the opening Class 2A Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll as they travel to Osage tonight for a non-district contest. After a year’s absence the Lions qualified for the playoffs in 2017, losing to eventual state champion Waukon in the first round. Lions coach Jared DeVries says the offensive line, led by senior Jared Penning, will help key their offense.

Clear Lake faces an Osage club that DeVries says provided one of the bigger challenges for the Lions last year.

Clear Lake faces an Osage club that DeVries says provided one of the bigger challenges for the Lions last year.

MASON CITY — Mason City starts the football season hosting Fort Dodge in the annual Decker Trophy game. The Mohawks had a two-win season in 2017 and coach Matt Berkley says they’ll rely on experience in the offensive line.

Berkley says there’s also been some new faces on offense.

They'll face a Fort Dodge squad that was 4-5 last year. Kickoff is slated for 7 o'clock at Mohawk Field tonight.

MASON CITY — Newman opens up the season tonight by hosting Lake Mills. The Knights were 5-4 overall last year and are expected to be led by Merritt McCardle moving into the quarterback spot as well as veterans Ben Jacobs and Josh Fitzgerald. Jacobs led the Knights in rushing with 673 yards and also caught 14 passes for 159 yards. Fitzgerald accumulated 1148 yards total offense with 17 touchdowns. They'll face a Lake Mills squad looking to bounce back from a 2-7 record last season.

— rest of the area football schedule

Estherville Lincoln Central at Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock

Roland-Story at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Southeast Valley at Hampton-Dumont

Charles City at Crestwood

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

North Union at Central Springs

St. Ansgar at West Fork

Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa

Riceville at Kee

Rockford at West Central Maynard

BOONE — College basketball may no longer be using a Ratings Percentage Index to help determine which teams make the NCAA Tournament but the R-P-I is coming to high school football and for the first time since district football was installed all nine games will count toward the playoffs. Todd Tharp of the Iowa High School Athletic Association says three factors will be considered.

“One is your own winning percentage for your team”, said Tharp. “The other one is your opponent’s composite winning percentage and then the final one is your opponent’s opponents winning percentage and each one of these is weighted slightly different.”

The new system means non district games will be part of the equation and teams will not be penalized for playing teams from smaller classes. The plus/minus 17 point rule will also no longer be used. Tharp says the R-P-I will be posted on the association website the week of September 10 and will be updated weekly.

“So you will be able to see who has the highest R–P-I and who has the lowest depending upon what class they are in.”

Tharp says the R-P-I will be used to determine at-large bids and winning or sharing a district title will get a team into the playoffs automatically.

— high school volleyball last night

New Hampton 25-25-25, Mason City 16-10-15

Osage 25-25-25, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7-10-10

Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, Belmond-Klemme 10-6-14

Lake Mills 25-25-25, West Hancock 8-10-16

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28-25-25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26-12-22

Saint Ansgar 21-25-25-19-15, Central Springs 25-18-22-25-8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With a two-run double by pinch-hitter Mitch Garver, the Minnesota Twins overtook Oakland starter Trevor Cahill in the fourth inning on their way to a 6-4 victory that gave the Athletics consecutive losses for only the second time in more than two months. The A’s, who lost to last-place Texas on Wednesday, dropped 1½ games behind AL West-leading Houston. They’re four games ahead of Seattle for the second wild card. The A’s lost with Cahill on the mound for the first time since June 2.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Thursday that Cam Lard, who enrolled at a wellness center in early June instead of joining his teammates for summer workouts, rejoined the Cyclones earlier this month.

Lard, who will be a sophomore next season, had a drug paraphernalia charge dismissed during a pretrial hearing in April. Lard later pleaded guilty to speeding.

The 20-year-old Lard was also cited for being underage at an Ames bar this offseason. Prohm says those issues pushed Lard to spend time at the wellness center.

Prohm met with Lard on Wednesday and said that he was in “really good spirits.”