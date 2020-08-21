Friday August 21st Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings with Ryan Jeffers behind the plate in his major league debut, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1. Jeffers drove in a run with a single in his first major league at-bat, and the Twins improved to 7-1-1 in series this season. Justin Smoak homered for the Brewers in the seventh, but Cruz responded with his ninth homer for the Twins. The Brewers failed for the sixth time this season to move above .500. Berríos struck out eight of his first 13 batters.
== The Twins now hit the road for the next 10 days, playing three games this weekend in Kansas City, three to start the week in Cleveland and then four games at Detroit next weekend. You can hear the Twins and the Royals at 7:05 tonight, 6:05 on Saturday evening and at 1:05 on Sunday afternoon all on AM-1300 KGLO.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed two more regulars on the injured list, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline. Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder, which he had surgery on almost a year ago. This issue is not connected to the labrum tear that required the operation. Buxton aggravated the discomfort with his headfirst slide into home Tuesday for the winning run in the 12th inning against Milwaukee. Garver has a mild intercostal muscle strain on his right side, an injury suffered while swinging Wednesday against the Brewers.
DES MOINES — With fall sports starting, there could be a conflict between state leaders and some school districts on extra-curricular activities. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sent a joint letter to high school activities directors on Thursday. Executive directors Tom Keating and Jean Berger are backing a mandate from the Iowa Department of Education which states that if a school reverts to 100-percent online learning or it must shut down in-person learning due to activity of COVID-19 in their community that no in-person contact for sports may happen. The joint letter states that schools may continue virtual-only learning for their athletic programs in that situation. Some schools such as the Des Moines Independent School District plan to start the school year 100-percent online
IOWA CITY — High school recruits who enroll early could play if the Big Ten opts for a spring football season. More and more players are enrolling early to get a head start on their college career and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the NCAA will likely need to clarify how a spring season would impact their eligibility.
Ferentz says the other issue is that in many states recruits could be playing their senior season in the spring.
The Big Ten made the announcement last week that football would not be played in the fall.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile. The Timberwolves won the lottery on Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials conducting the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey. Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked the odds to move into the upper echelon.