Friday August 20th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Iowa High School Scoreboard Show from Radio Iowa — 10:00-11:30 PM
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:05
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — Inside Twins 11:00, pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:05
NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit a two-run double out of the leadoff spot in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Thursday night for their season-high seventh straight victory. Kyle Higashioka homered and started the four-run inning with an RBI double. Both hits scored Bronx native Andrew Velazquez, who had two hits and also stole a base – New York’s 30th since the All-Star break. Giancarlo Stanton added a homer in the eighth. Jake Cave homered and Jorge Polanco drove in three runs for Minnesota. Polanco also added a two-out RBI single off Zack Britton in the eighth and Miguel Sanó homered off Chad Green in the ninth.
NEWTON — The IndyCar Series is returning to the Iowa Speedway. Hy-Vee will sponsor a doubleheader at the Speedway next July 23rd and 24th. The series had raced in Newton every year since 2007 but skipped this year leaving the future of the speedway in doubt.
That’s Newton Mayor Michael Hansen who says it is a huge plus for the facility.
Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker.
The Iowa Speedway opened in 2006 and IndyCar added it to its schedule the next season. IndyCar ran 15 races at the track, including a doubleheader last year during the pandemic. IndyCar needed the track back on the schedule as an additional oval but couldn’t return without a sponsor.
MASON CITY — High school football teams warm up for the regular season with scrimmages across the region tonight. Looking at some of tonight’s gatherings:
Charles City at Clear Lake
Mason City at Forest City
Postville at Newman
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at West Fork
Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
North Butler at AGWSR
Nashua-Plainfield at Osage
Algona at West Hancock
The regular season starts for all teams in the state of Iowa next week, but tonight you’ll hear the first “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” from Radio Iowa on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at 10 o’clock.
AMES — Iowa State running back Breece Hall says individual awards follow team success. Hall was an All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Cyclones to a 9-3 record in 2020. He begins this season as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Hall says it is about reaching potential and feels the Cyclones came close last season after falling to Louisiana in their opener.
Hall says improvement begins in practice.
Hall says whether it is team or individual expectations it is not something they pay attention to.
The 7th-ranked Cyclones open at home against UNI on September 4th.
DES MOINES — An experienced Drake football team looks to contend for the Pioneer Football League championship this fall. The Bulldogs return the entire roster from a team that finished 2-3 during an abbreviated spring season. Drake coach Todd Stepsis.
The defense gave up less than 13 points and 77 yards of rushing per game in the spring but the Bulldogs need improvement from an offense that averaged only 18 points per contest.
Stepsis says after having last fall canceled everyone is excited for the new season.
The Bulldogs open at home on Thursday night, September second against West Virginia Wesleyan.