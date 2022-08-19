Friday August 19th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Iowa High School Scoreboard Show preview program — 10:00-11:30 PM

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

MASON CITY — Several schools have scrimmages scheduled for this evening a week prior to the start of the high school football season. Those matchups include:

Mason City hosting Forest City

Clear Lake at Charles City

West Fork at Central Springs

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Lake Mills

Osage at Nashua-Plainfield

West Hancock at Algona

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Belmond-Klemme

Tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com, you can hear the first Iowa High School Scoreboard Show from Radio Iowa, mainly previewing the season but having some “week zero” game scores as well from around the state. The show runs from 10:00-11:30.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The MRI exam on Tyler Mahle’s shoulder showed no damage. That means the Minnesota Twins right-hander will avoid landing on the injured list. The Twins say Mahle will be listed as day to day with general soreness and fatigue. Their newest starting pitcher was pulled from his last outing in the third inning. His next turn in the rotation is unclear. Mahle was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. He went on the injured list last month with the Reds with a strained right shoulder.

DRAKE — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis is confident the 2021 season was an aberration. After three straight second place finishes in the Pioneer Football League the Bulldogs cratered to a 2-9 record last year. It was the worst record since 1983 for a program that had been a model of consistency.

Stepsis says last season gave him a chance to step back and evaluate the program.

Improvement on offense and special teams is a must. The Bulldogs averaged less than 13 points per game last season and only connected on three field goals the entire season.

The run game averaged only 104 yards per game last season but senior tight end Matt Hartlieb says they have made strides in preseason camp.

Continuity at quarterback will help. Because of injury and illness the Bulldogs started five different quarterbacks last season.

That’s senior receiver Colin Howard. The Bulldogs have a daunting task in their opener as they visit defending FCS champion and top ranked North Dakota State on September 3rd .

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team is motivated for a bounce back season. The Panthers were 12-19 a year ago and missed the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the first time under long time coach Bobbi Peterson.

Peterson says the key will be helping her team reach its potential.

The Panthers were picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

UNI opens the season on August 26th at the Arizona State tournament.