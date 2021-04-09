Friday April 9th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Hockey national championship game — St. Cloud State vs. UMass — 5:45
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back José Berríos, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2. Twins fans had plenty to cheer for in their return to Target Field. The sellout crowd was 9,675. Gates at the ballpark were closed last year due to the pandemic. Berríos was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales didn’t finish the fifth. The Twins had a season-high 16 hits, including six doubles. Ty France had two hits and José Marmolejos homered off Berríos.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team dropped a conference doubleheader at home to Kirkwood on Thursday. Kirkwood used a complete-game three-hit shutout from Reece Beuter for a 4-0 victory. The Eagles then came back in the nightcap after being down 7-1 after five innings and 11-5 heading into the ninth, scoring seven times in the final frame for a 12-11 win. NIACC stranded runners at second and third in the bottom of the ninth. NIACC drops to 8-15 overall and 3-13 in the conference and will travel to Southwestern for a four-game conference weekend series starting on Saturday.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley says Saturday’s game against perennial power North Dakota State will have a much different look than had it been played in the fall. Both teams had numerous players transfer or opt to get ready for the NFL Draft following the cancellation of the fall season.
Farley says the transfer portal is something every FCS program is forced to deal with.
Farley compares the transfer portal to free agency.
UNI is 3-3 after having last week’s game at South Dakota canceled.
DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis can’t decide which is tougher to bounce back from, a tough loss or a game that was canceled. After having a game at Stetson canceled, the Bulldogs lost at home to Valparaiso 10-7. They take a road trip to Butler on Saturday.
Stepsis says there is a sense of relief each week during the opening kickoff.
Stepsis says they spend the entire week preparing the entire roster.
Drake is 1-2 on the season
AMES — Deon Broomfield says he is focused on the future of the Iowa State program and not the past. Broomfield joined the Cyclone coaching staff as safeties coach after a season in which ISU beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. He played for the Cyclones from 2010 to 2013.
Broomfield spent this past season as a defensive assistant for the Houston Texans. He knew he wanted to be a coach while spending time on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in 2014.
Broomfield is coaching a position that includes Greg Eisworth. The three-time first team All Big 12 selection decided to return for his fifth year.
Broomfield says Eisworth’s leadership skills are most impressive.