Friday April 8th “The Midday Report”
Apr 8, 2022 @ 12:31pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday April 8th
KGLO News
·
Friday April 8th — 12:06 PM
Trending
Klemme man back in jail for Ventura robbery after being sentenced to probation for Clear Lake home burglary
Mason City woman pleading guilty to forgery, giving hospital patient fentanyl
Mason City council to consider amendment to Southbridge Mall development agreement that would see city own arena
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty in Clear Lake multiple thefts case
Southbridge Mall sale completed, paving way for redevelopment into entertainment center
