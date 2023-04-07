KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday April 7th KGLO Morning News

April 7, 2023 8:04AM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Iowans are warned to prep for foul weather ahead
2

Republican lawmakers propose new system to check food stamp, Medicaid eligibility
3

Bill to require mandatory state prison sentence for felons caught with guns
4

Mason City man pleads not guilty to multiple arson, burglary charges
5

Iowa becomes 6th state with a data privacy law