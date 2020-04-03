Friday April 3rd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
Friday — 1991 World Series Game 5 — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves — 7:00
Saturday — 1991 World Series Game 6 — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves — 12:00
Saturday — Hawkeye Football — 2017 Iowa vs. Ohio State — 7:00 PM
Sunday — 19991 World Series Game 7 — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves — 7:00 PM
AMES — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard says the loss of the Big 12 basketball tournament and the NCAA Tournament is just the first part of the financial challenges the athletic department faces in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pollard has announced a pay cut and the elimination of performance bonuses for coaches and some staff for the next year.
Pollard says the loss of the Big 12 and NCAA basketball tournaments is a five million dollar hit to the department. Another added expense is the added year of eligibility for spring athletes.
Pollard says the financial challenges will continue even when the coronavirus scare is over.
Pollard says trimming coaches salaries was a better option than dropping sports.
You can hear more of Pollard's comments
CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa president Mark Nook says he feels bad for the athletes who had their seasons cut short or cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Panther men’s basketball team was hopeful of making the NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. Nook reported to the Iowa Board of Regents that he met with the athletes.
Nook says he was impressed by the attitude of the athletes on campus to only worry about the things they can control.
IOWA CITY — Losing spring practice and months of player development is never ideal but even more so when you have a lot of holes to fill. At Iowa, coach Kirk Ferentz must replace a large senior class, including three year starter at quarterback Nate Stanley, off a team that finished 10-3 after beating USC in the Holiday Bowl.
One of the juniors who left early for the NFL Draft is tackle Tristan Wirfs. Ferentz believes there are several candidates to fill his spot.
Ferentz says his coaching staff is adjusting to using online meetings to meet periodically. He says former offensive lineman Levi Paulsen just started working for the parent company of the online meeting website Zoom.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle has been named to the WBCA All-America team, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday.
Doyle is one of 10 student-athletes to be named a WBCA All-American, becoming the fourth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor. Kachine Alexander, Samantha Logic, and Megan Gustafson were named WBCA All-Americans preceding Doyle.
The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native finished the season in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).
Doyle has been named to three All-America teams, including Associated Press (third team), United States Basketball Writers Association (third team), and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
MASON CITY — Several North Iowa Bulls players have been honored with post-season awards from the NA3HL:
== Woodbury, Minnesota native Lucas Wahlin was named the league’s Rookie of the Year after a tremendous first season out of Hill-Murray High School in the Twin Cities. Wahlin racked up 59 points, including 32 goals, in just 38 games with the Bulls this season. Wahlin also earned a spot on the All-NA3HL First Team.
== Forward Matt Dahlseide picked up a first-team spot of his own, and was named the West Division’s Most Valuable Player and Forward of the Year. His 67 points ranked second in the division behind Alexandria’s Brandon Connett, and his 42 assists ranked second in the division
== Rockford, Illinois native Harrison Stewart etched his name among the North Iowa record books in his second season with the Bulls, racking up 46 points on his way to a spot on the league’s Second Team and a selection as the West Division’s Defenseman of the Year.
== Long Lake, Minnesota native Evan Babekuhl was chosen as the West Division’s Goaltender of the Year, racking up 16 wins against just two losses. Five of those wins came by shutout, and his 2.18 goals-against average and .915 save percentage were among the league’s best marks throughout the season.
All four were also selected for spots on the All-West Division roster as well.
== Babekuhl’s one-time high school teammate, Orono native Jack Kubitz, was chosen to receive the West’s Academic Achievement Award. Kubitz posted a grade-point average of more than 4, and scored a 32 on his ACT, ranking among the top three percent of scores nationwide. He will attend Bethel University for the 2020-21 academic year.