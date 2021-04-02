Friday April 2nd Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Women’s Final Four — Stanford vs. South Carolina, followed by UConn vs. Arizona — 4:45
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Men’s Final Four — Houston vs. Baylor, followed by UCLA vs. Gonzaga — 2:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins vs. Milwaukee — Inside Twins at 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA Women’s National Championship Game — 4:30
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams. Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right and scored on Orlando Arcia’s infield bouncer. Travis Shaw hit a two-run, two-out double to cap the Brewers’ three-run, game-tying rally in the ninth inning. Twins closer Alex Colomé blew the save, giving up three unearned runs in his debut with the team. After a day off today, the two teams will continue the series Saturday and Sunday.
IOWA CITY — Iowa center Luka Garza has been named winner of the Oscar Robertson Trophy as the nation’s outstanding player. He is the first Iowa player to win the award.
It caps a senior season in which Garza became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer and had his jersey retired.
It capped a day in which Garza was also the first Hawkeye player to be named the Associated Press player of the year.
Garza averaged better than 24 points and nearly nine rebounds as the Hawkeyes finished 22-9 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T. J. Otzelberger says he built a coaching staff that will help blanket the upper Midwest on the recruiting trail. Otzelberger rounded out his staff this week with the hiring of J.R. Blount from Colorado State and longtime Northern Iowa assistant Kyle Green.
Otzelberger says recruiting in the region is a priority.
The Cyclones had success in past years recruiting the state of Minnesota and Otzelberger says that will be a priority.
For Green, the toughest part of the move is no longer coaching his son AJ. The 2020 Missouri Valley Conference player of the year is staying at UNI.
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the UNI-South Dakota football game (Friday, April 2) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in USD’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game will not be rescheduled.
Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
UNI has one remaining game on the schedule. The Panthers host North Dakota State Saturday, April 10, at 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls open their West Division semifinal series with the Alexandria Blizzard tonight. The best-of-three series will have the Bulls hosting game one tonight at 7:30, with game two on Saturday night in Alexandria. A deciding third game if necessary would be played on Sunday evening at 5:30 in Mason City. The Bulls won six of the ten games played between the two teams during the regular season. The other West Division semifinal series has Granite City facing Willmar.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored in the shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation for Minnesota, while goaltender Cam Talbot played his best road game of the season, stopping 35 shots. Talbot, who is a perfect 7-0-0 at home, improved to 3-5-2 away from St. Paul. William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 35 saves but dropped to 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed since his return from a concussion.