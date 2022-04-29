      Breaking News
Friday April 29th Local Sports — Interviews after Trevor Penning being drafted by New Orleans Saints

Friday April 29th KGLO Morning News

Apr 29, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday April 29th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County
One of two Mason City men charged in alleged roles in Cedar Falls shootout that left one dead to plead guilty
For fourth time in month, gunfire incident being investigated in Mason City
Trial scheduled to get underway of Clarksville man accused of vehicular homicide in death of Charles City bicyclist
Kensett man pleads not guilty to Ventura home robbery, has probation revocation hearing scheduled
Connect With Us