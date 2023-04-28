Friday April 28th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10

== SATURDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

IOWA CITY — Two University of Iowa football players were selected in last night’s first round of the NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness was the 13th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers. Van Ness was asked if it was odd that he didn’t start at Iowa and now was selected in the first round.

Van Ness came into college as a 220-pound defensive lineman and put 60 pounds on his frame his freshman season.

Van Ness was joined in the first round by teammate Jack Campbell five picks later. The linebacker was selected by the Detroit Lions.

It’s the first time that two Iowa players were selected in the first round since 2019 when tight ends T. J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were selected. It’s just the fourth time in the Iowa program history that two Hawkeyes have been selected in the first round. Iowa has had a first-round selection in four of the last five NFL Drafts.

AMES — For the first time in 50 years, Iowa State University has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV was drafted by the New York Jets with the 15th overall selection. The Milwaukee native reset the Cyclone and Big 12 record books in his career, tying the Big 12 career mark and breaking the ISU record with 34 sacks. He also tied for the ISU career record with 10 forced fumbles while finishing with 123 tackles and 18 quarterback hurries. McDonald made 23 career starts for the Cyclones while playing in 54 games. McDonald is the second first round pick in school history, joining running back Geroge Amundson, who was selected 14th in the 1973 draft by the Houston Oilers.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings picked USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall selection in the first round of the NFL draft. Addison gives star Justin Jefferson a viable sidekick. Addison was the fourth consecutive wide receiver taken after none of them went in the first 19 slots. He was the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh. The speedy and polished Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. The Vikings passed on the opportunity to draft Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

DES MOINES — The first full day of the Drake Relays took place yesterday in Des Moines, with several area high school athletes having success:

== Girls Discus

– 1st, Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 146-03

– 24th, Ericka Power, Osage, 105-00

== Girls Long Jump

– 2nd, Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 18-03.25

== Boys High Jump

– 4th, Dakota Carlson, Forest City, 6-7.00

– 24th, Kale Hobart, Mason City High, 6-1.00

== Boys Shot Put

– 21st, Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar, 49-03.50

== Girls 3000

– 17th, Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, 10:32.01

DES MOINES — Northern Iowa junior Carter Morton is the first Panther to win the Drake Relays decathlon in 10 years. Morton won the pole vault and the javelin on Thursday to capture the title. His 7454 points is a career best. The former Greene County standout finished fourth at Drake last year.

His winning score topped his previous career high set two weeks ago at a meet in California.

Shaina Burns won all three events on day one and cruised to the Drake Relays heptathlon title in Des Moines The former Lakeville South High School and Texas A&M standout finished with a personal record 2:18.90 in the 800 meters to post a career best 5932 points.

It was her first heptathlon of a season she hopes concludes at the US Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Drake Relays continues through the weekend in Des Moines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa homered back-to-back for the Minnesota Twins, who routed the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Buxton and Correa teed off on Royals veteran right-hander Zack Greinke in the fourth inning. Twins starter Tyler Mahle allowed one run, which was a solo homer by Vinnie Pasquantino in the top of the fourth. Mahle exited after four innings and 66 pitches with right posterior elbow soreness. Reliever Brock Stewart got the win with two scoreless innings. The 39-year-old Greinke fell to 0-4 on the season and his ERA jumped to 6.10 after allowing seven runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

— boys soccer Thursday

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Belmond-Klemme 1

— girls soccer Thursday

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Wright County 0

— girls golf Thursday

Nashua-Plainfield 204, Newman 206, Northwood-Kensett 230

North Butler 213, Central Springs 219, West Fork 227, Riceville 260 (medalist-Reagan Mulder, North Butler, 44)

— boys golf Thursday

Northwood-Kensett 191, Nashua-Plainfield 195, Newman 208

West Fork 177, Central Springs 184, North Butler 192, Riceville 220 (medalist-Nolan Reser, North Butler, 35)

— boys tennis Thursday

Clear Lake 9, Webster City 0

Mason City 11, Des Moines North 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 8, Osage 1

— girls tennis Thursday

Webster City 5, Osage 4

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Osage 2