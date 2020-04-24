Friday April 24th Local Sports
TWINS CLASSICS THIS WEEKEND ON KGLO:
Friday April 24 — July 13th 2019 — Minnesota at Cleveland — Max Kepler hits two homers off of Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer, giving him 5 homers in 5 at bats vs. Bauer — 7:00
Saturday April 25 — July 22nd 2019 — Minnesota vs. Yankees — Twins turn triple play and hit five homers — 7:00
Sunday April 26 — July 25th 2019 — Minnesota at White Sox —- Nelson Cruz homers three times —- 7:00
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — University of Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft. Wirfs was the 13th player picked overall.
The Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten Conference, Wirfs was named first-team All-America by Football Writers and Walter Camp. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.
With the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs on the offensive line last season, the Hawkeyes won 10 games and averaged 366.5 yards (229 passing, 138 rushing) and 25.8 points per game.
In 2017, Wirfs, a native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, became the first true freshman to start for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz at either offensive tackle position.
Iowa has had eight offensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft in the last decade and 18 during the Kirk Ferentz era.
The Buccaneers traded up one spot to select Wirfs, who will help protect recently acquired quarterback Tom Brady.
Wirfs will rejoin Hawkeye teammate Anthony Nelson, who is in his second season with Tampa Bay. Wirfs and Nelson played together in Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 when Iowa defeated Mississippi State, 27-22, in the Outback Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft. They also traded down to select TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st choice. The slot for Jefferson came from Buffalo in the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills. Jefferson set a school record and led all FBS players with 111 receptions in 2019 for the national champions. The Vikings sent the 25th selection to San Francisco and moved down six spots for Gladney while gaining additional picks in the fourth and fifth round from the 49ers.
GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have found a potential successor to Aaron Rodgers. And they were willing to trade up in the first round and bypass more immediate needs to land him. Green Bay moved up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft. The move fortifies Green Bay’s quarterback depth and provides an heir apparent for Rodgers. But it doesn’t provide immediate help for a team that wants to take the next step after going 13-3 and losing in the NFC championship game last year.