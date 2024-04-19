Friday April 19th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

== SATURDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

DES MOINES — The next executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union comes from within the ranks of the organization. Erin Gerlich brings more than 15 years of experience in athletics and servant leadership to her new role, having most recently served as associate director and sports administrator within the girls union. Gerlich is credited for her instrumental role in introducing girls wrestling to the state of Iowa. In her current position, she has served as the head of emerging sports and new projects, acted as a liaison for all sports medicine coordination and initiatives, and served as the sport administrator for tennis as well. Gerlich will replace Jean Berger, who announced her upcoming retirement earlier this year after serving the organization for eight years.

IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester says about 85% of the playbook is installed as the Hawkeyes get set to close spring drills on Saturday.

Lester has installed a run-pass-option element to the offense that adds the quarterback to the run game.

Coming off knee surgery, starting quarterback Cade McNamara has been limited this spring. He should be cleared at some point this summer.

Lester says a veteran offensive line is adjusting to the new run game.

Lester’s offense is using a lot of motion and he says the goal is to get a defense to line up incorrectly.

Lester on what he hopes the offense will look like during Saturday’s open practice.

Iowa’s open practice on Saturday morning starts at 10:45.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is not sure what the format will be for the Cyclones’ spring game on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium. ISU is coming off a lengthy scrimmage last weekend that included more than 100 plays.

Campbell says whatever format they use it will be productive.

Campbell says it will be important to get one more evaluation before spring drills end.

ISU was 7-6 last season and opens August 31st against North Dakota.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley wants game-like conditions when the Panthers close out spring drills tonight. The Panthers missed the FCS playoffs last year with a 6-5 record and Farley has been happy with the progress this spring.

Farley says they are bringing in officials to make it like a real game.

Farley was contemplating how the teams would be divided up.

UNI opens next season at home on August 31st against Valparaiso.

— Boys high school golf from Thursday

@ Webster City

Humboldt 159, Clear Lake 161, Webster City 164

@ Nashua

Osage 162, Newman 186, Nashua-Plainfield 190, Riceville 209 (Heath Voigt, Osage, 38)

@ Greene

North Butler 174, West Fork 175, Northwood-Kensett 199, Rockford 224 (Nolan Shreckengost, West Fork, 40)

@ Armstrong

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 182, Belmond-Klemme 184, North Union 189

@ Livermore

Lake Mills 171, Bishop Garrigan 174, Eagle Grove 204

— Girls high school golf from Thursday

@ Nashua

Nashua-Plainfield 214, Newman 217, Osage 244 (Paige Franzen, Nashua-Plainfield, 39)

@ Greene

North Butler 212, West Fork 254, Northwood-Kensett 260 (Reagan Mulder, North Butler, 47)

@ Armstrong

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 184, North Union 230, Belmond-Klemme 246

@ Livermore

Bishop Garrigan 215, Eagle Grove 216, Lake Mills 232 (Avery Lichter, Garrigan, 45)

— Boys soccer Thursday

Mason City 10, New Hampton 1

Humboldt 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Belmond-Klemme 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

— Boys tennis

Mason City 9, Des Moines Roosevelt 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tye Kartye tipped in a slap shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand for the tiebreaking goal with 2:40 remaining, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 to wrap up the regular season for two teams that missed the playoffs. Brock Faber answered Yanni Gourde’s empty-netter with 1:46 left by scoring for the Wild on a 6-on-4 power play with 1:05 left and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pulled. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord and the defense held up. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 46th goal for the Wild to finish with 96 points for the second-most in club history.