Free bus rides on Election Day for those who want to vote in Mason City

Oct 16, 2020 @ 10:58am

MASON CITY — Mason City residents planning to cast their ballots on Election Day will be able to utilize the city’s transit system to transport them to their polling locations.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the free rides are being offered on all their routes, which includes passengers riding the fixed daytime routes, paratransit, as well as the “midnight special” routes.

Face masks or alternative protective face coverings will be required of all passengers using this service. Registered voters must vote at their designated precinct polling locations between 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM on Election Day November 3rd.

Click here to find your polling place. 

