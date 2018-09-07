Franklin, Kossuth counties receive state disaster declaration

DES MOINES — Two north-central Iowa counties are among the five that received disaster proclamations from Governor Kim Reynolds today.

Franklin and Kossuth join Black Hawk and Poweshiek counties in the declaration in response to severe storms and flooding that started on September 2nd. Clinton County also received a declaration in response to storms that took place last week.

The governor’s proclamations allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather, and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource.

Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported.