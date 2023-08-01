Franklin County tornado rated EF-1
POPEJOY — The National Weather Service in metro Des Moines says the tornado that touched down in Franklin County on Friday evening was an EF-1.
In a Twitter post, the Weather Service says the evaluation of damage in and around the Popejoy area resulted in the EF-1 rating, with winds estimated at 90 miles per hour.
Damage was reported from the tornado at hog sites in the 400 block of Heather Avenue and in the 900 block of 50th Street. Crops in that area also sustained damage.
The Weather Service tweet says the length of the tornado will be determined soon once more information on the tornado’s path is received.
