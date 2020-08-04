      Weather Alert

Franklin County reports another COVID-19 death

Aug 4, 2020 @ 11:05am

DES MOINES — Franklin County has had another death attributed to COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website now lists five total deaths in Franklin County as of 11 o’clock this morning. That brings the area’s coronavirus death toll to 29 — 17 in Cerro Gordo; five in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright.

13 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — three each in Floyd and Wright; two each in Franklin and Winnebago; and single cases in Butler, Hancock and Kossuth. The Iowa Department of Public Health has reidentified seven cases from Cerro Gordo County’s total and moved those to other counties.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the KGLO listening area stands at 1893, with 1082 of those since July 1st, or 57%.

43 more people locally have recovered to bring the area total to 1221, or 64.5%.

Looking at the state numbers as of 11 o’clock this morning — seven more deaths were reported for a total of 885; 181 more cases have been identified for a total of 45,982; 821 more people have recovered for a total of 33,923, or  just under 74%.

 

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 5 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 29

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 577 (-7)
Butler 114 1
Floyd 129 3
Franklin 220 2
Hancock 117 1
Kossuth 78 1
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 77 2
Worth 61
Wright 444 3
Area Total 1893 13

 

 

Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 475 82.32
Butler 47 67 58.77
Floyd 66 63 48.84
Franklin 77 143 65
Hancock 47 70 59.83
Kossuth 32 46 58.97
Mitchell 29 47 61.84
Winnebago 26 51 66.23
Worth 15 46 75.4
Wright 370 74 16.67
Area Total 811 1082 57.16

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 242 15 41.94
Butler 96 2 84.21
Floyd 90 69.77
Franklin 147 13 66.82
Hancock 92 4 78.63
Kossuth 41 5 52.56
Mitchell 66 86.84
Winnebago 34 2 44.15
Worth 22 1 36.06
Wright 391 1 88.06
Area Total 1221 43 64.5
