Franklin County reports another COVID-19 death
DES MOINES — Franklin County has had another death attributed to COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website now lists five total deaths in Franklin County as of 11 o’clock this morning. That brings the area’s coronavirus death toll to 29 — 17 in Cerro Gordo; five in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright.
13 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — three each in Floyd and Wright; two each in Franklin and Winnebago; and single cases in Butler, Hancock and Kossuth. The Iowa Department of Public Health has reidentified seven cases from Cerro Gordo County’s total and moved those to other counties.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the KGLO listening area stands at 1893, with 1082 of those since July 1st, or 57%.
43 more people locally have recovered to bring the area total to 1221, or 64.5%.
Looking at the state numbers as of 11 o’clock this morning — seven more deaths were reported for a total of 885; 181 more cases have been identified for a total of 45,982; 821 more people have recovered for a total of 33,923, or just under 74%.
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|5
|1
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|29
|
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|577
|(-7)
|Butler
|114
|1
|Floyd
|129
|3
|Franklin
|220
|2
|Hancock
|117
|1
|Kossuth
|78
|1
|Mitchell
|76
|
|Winnebago
|77
|2
|Worth
|61
|
|Wright
|444
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1893
|13
|
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|475
|82.32
|Butler
|47
|67
|58.77
|Floyd
|66
|63
|48.84
|Franklin
|77
|143
|65
|Hancock
|47
|70
|59.83
|Kossuth
|32
|46
|58.97
|Mitchell
|29
|47
|61.84
|Winnebago
|26
|51
|66.23
|Worth
|15
|46
|75.4
|Wright
|370
|74
|16.67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|1082
|57.16
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|242
|15
|41.94
|Butler
|96
|2
|84.21
|Floyd
|90
|
|69.77
|Franklin
|147
|13
|66.82
|Hancock
|92
|4
|78.63
|Kossuth
|41
|5
|52.56
|Mitchell
|66
|
|86.84
|Winnebago
|34
|2
|44.15
|Worth
|22
|1
|36.06
|Wright
|391
|1
|88.06
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1221
|43
|64.5