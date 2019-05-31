Franklin County men now face federal meth dealing charges

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two Franklin County men arrested earlier this month as part of a drug investigation in Hansell are now facing federal charges.

Authorities executed search warrants on May 3rd in Hansell at 213 2nd Street and 110 Walnut Street, where they allegedly found multiple pounds of ice methamphetamine with a street value of more than $60,000 and firearms.

State charges have been dismissed against 40-year-old David Fielding of Hansell and 56-year-old Martin Rodriguez of Hampton, who are now facing federal charges along with a third man, Kevin Hejlik, who have been indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Fielding and Rodriguez are also both charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth. Fielding also is facing a distribution of meth charge, while Rodriguez is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.