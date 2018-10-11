Franklin County man escapes from correctional center, returned to custody
By KGLO News
|
Oct 11, 2018 @ 11:21 AM

NEWTON — A Franklin County man has been captured after escaping from a minimum security correctional center.

46-year-old Terry Fink II walked away from the Newton Correctional Facility on Tuesday evening after breaching a transportation gate at about 7:00 PM. He was discovered missing after a review of security footage following a head count shortly after 9:00 PM that night.

Fink had been placed at the facility last week for the crimes of OWI second offense and eluding committed in Franklin County.

Fink was apprehended by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Indianola Police Department on Wednesday afternoon and returned to the Newton Correctional Facility.

