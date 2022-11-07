Franken makes final pitch to Mason City voters during Saturday stop

MASON CITY — Democrat Mike Franken, running against Senator Chuck Grassley, also stopped in Mason City on Saturday.

Franken says he’s appealing to independents and Republicans as well as Democrats who believe Grassley’s 63 years in office is enough. “If we want a different direction for the state of Iowa, if we want a clean thought process, a place where America looks in the mirror and feels good about itself, and where economically, scholastically, quality of life, healthcare are of high importance to you, give me a look.”

Franken suggests having former President Trump campaign for Grassley last Thursday was an act of desperation. “He comes and spews a pro-Donald Trump message with little support for Iowa as it exists today, and in my hometown in Sioux City. My sense is, and the phone calls I got flooded with Sioux Citians afterwards saying ‘OMG, save us from ourselves’, and I’m not that type of savior, but I’m a steady hand on the tiller, and hopefully we get this ship of state back on course.”

A Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” released over the weekend shows the Republican Grassley now with a 12 point lead over Franken heading into the election.