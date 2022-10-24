Franken makes campaign stops in Mason City, Charles City over weekend

MASON CITY — Admiral Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Chuck Grassley’s bid for another term in the US Senate, made a campaign swing through north-central Iowa over the weekend.

The appearances come a week after the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll shows Franken within three percentage points of Grassley heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Franken tells KGLO News that despite the poll’s results, he’s not going to coast through the final weeks of the campaign. “I’m campaigning as if I would be 20 points behind or 20 points ahead. In boxing, be careful. Your opponent is still dangerous. The idea is to win, and to do so with a resounding license by the voters in the state of Iowa to proceed on the type of person you are.”

Franken says the poll results show that Iowa is ready to move on from Grassley’s 42-year tenure in the US Senate. “My sense is that across the political spectrum that people are ready for something different, and they are ready for a new voice for the US Senate for the state of Iowa. I’m happy to have the trust of so many Iowans and ultimately the majority of Iowans.”

Franken made his comments after a gathering of supporters held at North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday night. He also stopped a League of Women Voters Meet and Greet in downtown Mason City on Saturday afternoon and a gathering of supporters at a Charles City brewery late Sunday morning.