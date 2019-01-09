Four years in prison for Mason City man accused of sexually assaulting dependent adults
By KGLO News
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 6:44 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of assaulting two dependent adults while working as their caretaker has been sentenced up to four years in prison.

19-year-old Wasfie Alshara pleaded guilty back in August to two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. He originally was charged in June with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of sexually assaulting two dependent women in June and November 2017.

Alshara was sentenced on Monday to two sentences of up to two years in prison with credit for time served, with the sentences to be served consecutively, and was fined a total of $1250, which was suspended.

