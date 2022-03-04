Four north-central Iowa companies get state tech upgrade grants
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that four north-central Iowa businesses are among 83 statewide to receive Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovation and Technology Investment grants.
The Workforce Innovation grants are geared toward Iowa manufacturers with 76-to-250 employees across locations investing in Industry 4.0 technologies to address workforce issues exacerbated by the negative impacts of COVID-19. Recipients received up to $500,000 in grant funding with a minimum match of 25% being required. The Technology Investment grants were to companies with 75 employees or less for projects that encompass the adoption and integration of smart technologies.
Fox River Mills Socks in Osage will be using a $340,000 grant to replace an outdated Enterprise Resource Planning system which will allow the company to automate the flow of data throughout the entire value chain, improving interactions with suppliers and customers. Other local companies getting Workforce Innovation grants were $347,625 to Metalcraft in Mason City and $500,000 to Milkhouse Creamery in St. Ansgar.
One local company received a Technology Investment grant, with The Original Saw Company in Britt receiving $50,000.