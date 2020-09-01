Four new sculptures unveiled at Mason City downtown arena
"Let's Go Dad"
MASON CITY — Four new sculptures were unveiled this morning as part of Mason City’s new downtown arena. The life-size sculptures each have an ice sports theme have been permanently installed at the arena’s main entrance.
River City Sculptures on Parade president Robin Anderson says the sculptures showcase Mason City’s dedication to hockey and figure skating. “One of the things that really differentiates our community from others of our size is our public art but also our ice sports. We’re the smallest community in Iowa that has an ice arena and a full complement of ice sports, and I think those things that make us different are the things that we really need to emphasize as people are considering where they want to live and work.”
Anderson says the sculptures were purchased thanks to the generosity of community members with ties to ice sports. “To purchase these four sculptures with a combined value of almost $125,000, I only had to ask seven parties to get four yeses. I think that’s a testament to our community’s commitment not only to arts and culture but also to having ice sports in north Iowa.”
Three of the sculptures are outside the arena entrance, with the other, entitled “Let’s Go Dad”, sitting inside the entry to the arena on a limestone bench. Anderson says the sculpture of a future hockey star barely containing his excitement while sitting on his father’s lap is positioned there as a photo opportunity for arena visitors. “In this age of selfies, we really needed some opportunities, and so by setting this sculpture inside and on a bench, it give people the opportunity when we’re not worried about COVID anymore to gather around and get a photo of their group, whether they’re from north Iowa or one of the many teams that are going to be visiting here.”
About the sculptures:
“Going for the Goal” depicts a young hockey player in action. This piece was purchased by Michael Reindl, Sr., Matthew Reindl, and Dr. Martin and Julie Meindl in memory of their son and brother, Mikey, who passed away suddenly. Mikey was an avid hockey enthusiast who began playing hockey at age three, when he pushed a chair across the ice to learn to skate. He continued playing until his graduation from high school in 2002. According to his mother Julie, “We were a hockey family. We loved the excitement of the sport and the camaraderie. We always felt fortunate to live in a community that offered ice sports, and we are thrilled with the new facility. We just had to be a part of it.”
An elegant figure skater is the subject of “Polished Performance”. Vice Admiral Norman and Priscilla Ray purchased this sculpture for the program. Priscilla, who grew up skating at the outdoor rink and frozen rivers in Mason City, was performing in the Ice Follies in San Francisco when she met a dashing young Navy officer, who later became her husband of more than 50 years. This sculpture is a tribute to their love story.
“Crack the Whip” is a whimsical piece depicting young skaters playing a game on a frozen river. The donors, who wish to remain anonymous, have grown children who enjoyed many years of skating at the North Iowa Ice Arena. This sculpture is dedicated to the fun-loving child in all of us.
Inside the front entrance of the arena, the “Let’s Go, Dad” sculpture sits on a limestone bench and is positioned as a photo opportunity for arena visitors. The future hockey star sitting on his father’s lap can barely contain his excitement. Dr. J.D. and Jill Thoreson purchased this piece in recognition of their family’s years of involvement with North Iowa ice sports programs.