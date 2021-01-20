      Breaking News
Watch Inauguration Day live: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as president and vice president

Four new COVID-19-related deaths in north-central Iowa

Jan 20, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Four new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa while the number of active COVID cases in the listening area bumped up slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County with the other being in Mitchell County. The total number of COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic now is at 71 in Cerro Gordo County, 35 in Mitchell County, and 308 for the listening area.

105 new COVID cases were identified in north-central Iowa in the same 24-hour period while 90 new recoveries were reported. The active case count in the listening area rose slightly from 1791 on Tuesday to 1802 on Wednesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 24 new cases were reported with 20 new recoveries, and the active case count was up from 414 to 415. The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region dropped two to 36. There are eight people in an intensive care unit, up one from Tuesday, with five of those patients on a ventilator. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 71 60 11 3
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 35 34 1 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 308 268 40 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4671 24
Butler 1483 10
Floyd 1396 8
Franklin 1026 9
Hancock 1304 6
Kossuth 1746 22
Mitchell 1162 1
Winnebago 1194 6
Worth 611 5
Wright 1650 14
Area Total 16243 105

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4185 20
Butler 1220 18
Floyd 1230 7
Franklin 844 5
Hancock 1120 7
Kossuth 1515 7
Mitchell 975 7
Winnebago 1065 3
Worth 491 5
Wright 1488 11
Area Total 14133 90

 

 

Active Cases 1/20/21 1/19/21 1/15/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 415 414 423 549 1807 477
Butler 239 247 254 175 517 82
Floyd 130 129 128 130 550 60
Franklin 164 160 156 133 305 42
Hancock 160 161 169 235 408 134
Kossuth 187 172 180 269 535 176
Mitchell 152 159 171 173 447 119
Winnebago 100 97 110 123 359 192
Worth 117 117 122 126 118 46
Wright 138 135 142 183 410 182
Area Total 1802 1791 1855 2096 5526 1510
For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Former House Speaker Upmeyer to become Iowa GOP co-chair
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests
UPDATED --- Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin counties now in Blizzard Warning
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting