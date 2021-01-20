Four new COVID-19-related deaths in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Four new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa while the number of active COVID cases in the listening area bumped up slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County with the other being in Mitchell County. The total number of COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic now is at 71 in Cerro Gordo County, 35 in Mitchell County, and 308 for the listening area.
105 new COVID cases were identified in north-central Iowa in the same 24-hour period while 90 new recoveries were reported. The active case count in the listening area rose slightly from 1791 on Tuesday to 1802 on Wednesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 24 new cases were reported with 20 new recoveries, and the active case count was up from 414 to 415. The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region dropped two to 36. There are eight people in an intensive care unit, up one from Tuesday, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|71
|60
|11
|3
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|35
|34
|1
|1
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|308
|268
|40
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4671
|24
|Butler
|1483
|10
|Floyd
|1396
|8
|Franklin
|1026
|9
|Hancock
|1304
|6
|Kossuth
|1746
|22
|Mitchell
|1162
|1
|Winnebago
|1194
|6
|Worth
|611
|5
|Wright
|1650
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16243
|105
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4185
|20
|Butler
|1220
|18
|Floyd
|1230
|7
|Franklin
|844
|5
|Hancock
|1120
|7
|Kossuth
|1515
|7
|Mitchell
|975
|7
|Winnebago
|1065
|3
|Worth
|491
|5
|Wright
|1488
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14133
|90
|Active Cases
|1/20/21
|1/19/21
|1/15/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|415
|414
|423
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|239
|247
|254
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|130
|129
|128
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|164
|160
|156
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|160
|161
|169
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|187
|172
|180
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|152
|159
|171
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|100
|97
|110
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|117
|117
|122
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|138
|135
|142
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1802
|1791
|1855
|2096
|5526
|1510