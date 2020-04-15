Four more deaths, number of COVID-19 cases nears 2000 in Iowa
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says there were almost 100 new positive COVID-19 cases reported as of this morning, bringing the state’s total near 2000.
“Today we had 96 new positive cases for a total 1995 positive cases. No new counties, we have a total of 82 counties. 407 negative cases today for a total of 17,874 negative tests. The state hygienic lab has 3048 tests available. We have 908 Iowans that have recovered for a recovery rate of 46%,” she said during her Wednesday morning press conference.
Reynolds says there were also four additional deaths reported. Two cases of adults aged 61-80, one each in Allamakee and Johnson counties. The other two cases were elderly adults, those being in Clayton and Polk counties.
Reynolds says there’s also another report of an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home. “The Department of Public Health has also confirmed one additional long-term care outbreak at Wilton Retirement Community in Muscatine County, and that brings our total number of long-term care facility outbreaks to seven. More than 10% of Iowa’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases and 49% of our deaths are related to long-term care outbreaks. All deaths in Iowa are among older or elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions, again underscoring the importance in doing our part to protect our most vulnerable population.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health dashboard shows no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from north-central Iowa.