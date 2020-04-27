Four more COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa — 349 positive cases, nine more deaths reported Monday
DES MOINES — 349 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in Monday’s report from the Iowa Department of Public Health to make a total number of cases now at 5868. 2021 of those cases statewide have been confirmed as recovered.
Nine new deaths were reported — three in Polk County, two in Black Hawk County, and one each in Bremer, Dubuque, Poweshiek and Washington counties. That brings the death toll to 127.
There were four new cases in our immediate listening area, all four from Butler County — one adult aged 18-40, and three middle-aged adults age 41-60. That brings the total number of cases in Butler County to eight, and the total number of confirmed cases in our immediate listening area to 35 — with the others being: 14 in Cerro Gordo; three in Hancock; two each in Franklin, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Wright counties; and one each in Kossuth and Worth. Of those 35 cases, 22 have fully recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (40-60)
|Older (60-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|Butler
|
|2
|4
|2
|
|
|8
|
|0
|Floyd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|Franklin
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|Kossuth
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|Winnebago
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|Wright
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|8
|17
|10
|0
|
|35
|0
|22