Four men charged in Crystal Lake campground riot plead not guilty

Aug 30, 2021 @ 9:51am

CRYSTAL LAKE — Four men accused of causing what was termed as a riot at a Crystal Lake campground earlier this summer have pleaded not guilty.

Court documents accuse 50-year-old Troy Julius of Buffalo Center, 36-year-old Joshua Murra of Buffalo Center, 44-year-old Troy Fleener of Thompson and 28-year-old Logan Swearingen of Thompson of provoking a violent incident at Hanna’s Campground on July 17th. The men are accused of being part of a group that got upset over comments made by two younger men about a female in the group.

The two men were told to leave and they departed on a golf cart, but Julius, Murra, and Fleener later went looking for the two men. They allegedly went to another campsite and asked where the younger men were, with it starting an argument that escalated into Julius punching another man and breaking his jaw.

Julius was charged with assault causing bodily injury, while all four were charged with participating in a riot.

Julius and Fleener have their trials scheduled to start on September 29th, while Swearingen and Murra are slated for trial on October 27th.

